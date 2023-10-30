Dutch great slams Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for underachieving despite spending over the odds

Netherlands great Van der Vaart has criticized Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for not doing well at Old Trafford despite spending big to bring in the players he wanted.

Speaking on NOS, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder questioned Manchester United's style of play. He said:

"What Erik ten Hag is showing at Manchester United is extremely bad. Especially when you are allowed to spend so much money."

Van der Vaat had warned the Manchester United players against getting into an argument with the Dutch manager in 2022. He said on Ziggo Sport:

"As a player you no longer have any arguments. Coaches have been sent away and they have a great squad, but they play really badly. It's not always the coach's fault. Now there will be a trainer who will be very clear. You can say: Ten Hag is not the big name in England. That may also be an advantage, because he is going to give his plan very clearly. If you don't cooperate, you will likely be thrown out."

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team after he released a statement against Ten Hag. The former Manchester City star claimed that the manager was scapegoating him and has since reportedly refused to apologize.

Erik ten Hag disagrees with Jamie Carragher for Manchester United comments

Erik ten Hag was not pleased with Jamie Carragher's comments that his side have become a counter-attacking team. He believes that Manchester United are still doing well and the players are working hard to get the results.

He said:

"When the cooperation is growing, you will play better. That is how the players are thinking - and they are not thinking about strategic reviews or structures or whatever. I have said that in possession we have to do better. But there are reasons for that. It is something I am not going into, but everyone can see why."

He added:

"But there are also facts so I disagree (with Carragher). We are much better. We are top Premier League in high-ball regains, we are top Premier League in middle-ball regains. So our pressing is always very good. So there is no truth in what he (Carragher) is saying."

Jamie Carragher argued with Gary Neville that the Red Devils were no longer at their best and the two believe that the club has gone backwards this season.