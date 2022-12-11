"Dynamics in the squad dictate" - Arsene Wenger on Harry Kane taking both penalties for England in France loss

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has shared his thoughts on England captain Harry Kane's penalty miss against France in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

The Three Lions ended up losing 2-1 in a tightly fought contest at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 10. Les Bleus took the lead in the 17th minute courtesy of a sensational strike by midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

England got back into the game, creating multiple chances in the first half but couldn't find an equalizer.

They then got a penalty in the second half after Bukaya Saka was fouled in the box by goalscorer Tchouameni. Kane took the penalty and dispatched it brilliantly, sending his Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Olivier Giroud then put France back in front with a stunning header in the 78th minute. The Three Lions then got another penalty, this time for a foul by Theo Hernandez on Mason Mount.

Their captain stepped up to take the penalty again but shockingly skied it. The game ended 2-1 as France held on to their lead to progress into the semi-finals.

Speaking after the game, Wenger claimed that Harry Kane's importance to England meant that no one else could have taken their second penalty. He told beIN Sports:

"He is so important to England that the dynamics in the squad dictate that nobody at that point felt it was appropriate to offer to take the penalty instead."

France will now take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals on December 14.

Harry Kane on his penalty miss in England's FIFA World Cup loss against France

After the game, Harry Kane spoke to the media about the match and his penalty miss. He explained that scoring the first penalty or facing his club teammate didn't have an impact on his second penalty as he always prepares them before a game.

Kane said:

"I’m not someone who thinks too much about it. I prepare if I get one penalty or two penalties in a game. I can’t fault my preparation or the detail before the game.

"It didn’t feel any different, I felt confident taking it I just couldn’t execute it the way I wanted to of course it’s something I’m going to have to live with and take on the chin."

He added:

"But all we can do is keep proud of each other and know the team is in a really good place and we have to try and look to the future."

The England skipper scored two goals and provided three assists in five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

