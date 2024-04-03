EA Sports FC YouTuber runs simulation to find real GOAT in football out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pele

EA Sports FC YouTuber Ramman recently ran a simulation with football legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele to find the greatest player of all time.

Ramman had to construct modified versions of Pele and Maradona for the simulation, as SportBible. Notably, the game featured Maradona as an icon until it was taken out in 2022 after his passing. Pele is still available in EA Sports FC as an icon.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still active players, so they did not have to be recreated. They were both assigned to Real Madrid, while Pele and Maradona were assigned to Barcelona.

The simulation gave the players' accomplishments and their clubs' successes over six seasons. It began with Ronaldo and Messi leading Real Madrid to the La Liga title, as the Argentine playmaker made 45 goal contributions, and his Portuguese counterpart picked up the Ballon d'Or.

Club victories were mixed in the next season, with Maradona and Pele making an impression with numbers. Pele scored 30 goals, while Maradona scored 47 goals and took home his first Ballon d'Or.

In the third and fourth seasons, the 1986 World Cup winner maintained his domination and won further Ballon d'Or honors. In the fifth season, neither Ronaldo nor Messi won the coveted award, as Pele snatched it up.

In the last season, Ronaldo won the World Cup with Portugal and helped Real Madrid to a Champions League title but he could still not win the Ballon d'Or over Maradona. The legendary Argentine notably won four Ballons d'Or, leaving Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi far behind.

Thus, as per the simulation, Maradona was the real football GOAT.

Aston VIlla winger backed to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey has been hailed by his agent, who feels he is on his way to becoming the best player in the world. The 26-year-old has already had a big influence at Aston Villa, making 23 goal contributions this season.

On the "Up The Villa Podcast," Bailey's agent Craig Butler made an audacious claim (via GOAL):

“There is so much more to come. I don't think Leon has hit 40% of his potential yet. You've only seen 40 per cent of what Leon can do. It's about the timing, I believe that one day he will be the best player in the world."

Butler name-dropped Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, adding:

"He'll keep getting better and better and one day he will be regarded as the best player in the world. Messi is getting older, Cristiano’s getting older, Neymar has injury problems and is getting older, [Kylian] Mbappe as well. Leon has no cap on his potential. You've not seen anything yet.”

Bailey will be hoping he can remain highly consistent over the next decade and meet up to the standards his agent has set.

