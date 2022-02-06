"Each word has to hit the nail" - Jurgen Klopp names 3 Liverpool stars who are more vocal than him in the minutes leading up to kick-off

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he lets a select group of players do the final talking before kick-off. The German boss is a non-native English speaker and hence allows Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and James Milner do the final talking.

Speaking about his vocal players in the Liverpool dressing room, Klopp said:

"I run meetings during the week and stuff like that but the pep talk before the game, Milly (James Milner), Hendo and some others like Robbo (Andy Robertson) are more vocal in the last few minutes. As a non-native speaker, I am not very vocal then because it doesn't make sense in this moment. Each word has to hit the nail and not like 'err, err' around it – it doesn't work."

He added:

"My English is getting better and it is the same for Sadio (Mane) and Mo (Salah), obviously. It took a while for Naby Keita to speak good enough English to understand us all but his English is really good now."

Jurgen Klopp will have his star forwards back at Liverpool next week

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Salah vs Mane in the AFCON final it is, then. Brilliant achievement by both and you can see just what it means to them. Salah vs Mane in the AFCON final it is, then. Brilliant achievement by both and you can see just what it means to them.

Liverpool have been without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for the past two weeks. They have been busy with their national commitments at AFCON 2021.

Both players are scheduled to play each other in the final of the African Cup tournament later today. Speaking about their rivalry, Klopp said:

“Two or three years ago they were together and got the Golden Boot of the league. That was a really nice moment. Apart from that, do they have a competition? I know that Robbo and Trent, they have a competition for assists because if it would be for goals, Robbo would probably lose before the season starts. That’s a completely normal and natural thing."

Klopp went on to add that his whole squad is competitive.

“Diogo probably wants to score goals and, if possible, more than others. Bobby as well and people don’t think that about him. There’s no real competition but a little bit of competition is there for sure,” he added.

Liverpool's next match is in the FA Cup against Cardiff City today.

