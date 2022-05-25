"Earned the right to have the longer go at it" - Tim Sherwood heaps praise on Mikel Arteta and urges Arsenal to provide him with 'more money'

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has lavished praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for a 'fantastic' campaign and insists the future looks bright for the club.

He reserved special praise for Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian struck seven goals and made four assists from 36 games in the 2021-22 Premier League season, his first full season with the Gunners since signing permanently last summer.

Mikel Arteta's side came agonizingly close to qualifying for the Champions League despite starting their season with three consecutive defeats, but a late meltdown allowed Spurs to steal a march on them.

Impressive first full season. Arsenal’s top Premier League chance creators in the last five seasons:Mesut Ozil - 84 (17/18)Martin Odegaard - 72 (21/22)*Mesut Ozil - 45 (18/19)Nicolas Pepe - 40 (19/20)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka - 38 (20/21)Impressive first full season. Arsenal’s top Premier League chance creators in the last five seasons:🇩🇪 Mesut Ozil - 84 (17/18)🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard - 72 (21/22)*🇩🇪 Mesut Ozil - 45 (18/19)🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe - 40 (19/20)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka - 38 (20/21)Impressive first full season. 🙌🎩 https://t.co/B7o6Ph9MEX

Yet, Sherwood is impressed with the work that the Spaniard has done and believes this young Arsenal side can build on what's been a 'positive' season.

Speaking to MatchDay Extra on PL Productions, he said (via HITC):

“The future looks bright. I think Mikel has earned the right to have the longer go at it. Give him some more money. Hopefully, they can recruit a little better. Players like Odegaard, who has been fantastic. Then build from there.

“They will be even more disappointed that it was Tottenham that finished above them. But when you look at the season, you have to say, it’s a positive.”

Arsenal were at the bottom of the Premier League standings after the opening three matchdays but Arteta masterminded a spectacular turnaround thereafter.

They even looked poised to make a dream Champions League return after a five-year hiatus but consecutive defeats to Spurs and Newcastle threw a spanner in their work.

The Gunners still achieved their highest finish since the 2018-19 season by coming fifth and have sealed a place in the Europa League group stages next season.

Arsenal to rebuild squad this summer

The Gunners have a young and promising squad but their late capitulation showed they're still rough around the edges and Arteta must inject some experienced legs in there too.

Having conceded 48 goals last season, their defense needs solid reinforcements and new signings are expected in attack too, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both facing uncertain futures at the club.

Arteta has once again proven his credentials and with the right tools to work with, could guide the side back into the top-four and the Champions League next season.

