"Easier since he came" - Saudi Pro League club chief explains how Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has made life smooth for clubs in the division

Al-Tai FC chief Turki Al-Dhabaan has explained how Al-Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo has helped the rest of the clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo became a free agent after he left Manchester United by mutual consent in November 2022. Al-Nassr jumped at the opportunity to lure him to the Middle East, roping him in on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Saudi Pro League club made the Portuguese icon the highest-paid player in the world to convince him to join them. Despite the financial outlay, the transfer was seen as a massive coup for Al-Aalami.

Ronaldo has hit the ground running at Mrsool Park, bagging nine goals and two assists in eight league games. On the pitch, he has, no doubt, made life harder for other clubs in the division.

However, off the field, even Al-Nassr's rivals are reaping the rewards of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival. Al-Tai supremo Al-Dhabaan has notably revealed that the forward's presence has made it easier for Saudi Pro League clubs to negotiate with other players.

"The arrival of Ronaldo is a great addition to our league," Al-Dhabaan said on Saudi Arabian television channel SBC. "Negotiating with players has become easier since he came."

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has undoubtedly brought more attention to the Saudi Pro League. There is a feeling that more elite players will follow the 38-year-old by moving to the Middle East in the coming months.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are reportedly keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi when his contract ends this summer. Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha are other top players to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut was delayed as he had to serve a ban for smashing an Everton fan's phone while with Manchester United in April 2022. It then took him three games to open his account for Al-Aalami.

The former Real Madrid superstar has since been in fine form for Rudi Garcia's side. Apart from bagging nine goals and two assists, he already has two hat-tricks in the league as well.

Al-Nassr are hopeful that Ronaldo's presence will help them win the title this season. They are second in the standings, sitting just a point behind current leaders Al-Ittihad.

The Riyadh-based club have not been in action since March 18 due to the international break. They will take on Al-Adalah in the league when they return to action on April 4.

