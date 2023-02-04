"Easiest team in the league to play against", "Utter disaster" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool lose 3-0 against Wolves

Fans on Twitter erupted as Liverpool succumbed to a 3-0 Premier League away defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, February 4. The Reds have now lost three of their past five Premier League games.

A piece of shambolic defending led to the first goal against the Reds as Joel Matip turned the ball into the back of his own net in the fifth minute of the match. Craig Dawson scored the second of the match in the 12th minute to make matters worse for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The misery didn't end there for the Reds as Ruben Neves found the back of the net yet again in the 71st minute of the match to make the scoreline 3-0 in favor of the hosts.

The defeat meant Klopp's team are currently 10th in the Premier League table, with only 29 points on the board from 20 games. Considering the Reds were among the title contenders before the commencement of the campaign, the season has been a disastrous one for the Merseyside club so far.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Liverpool's Premier League away defeat against Wolves:

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool fans at the start of the season | Liverpool fans today Liverpool fans at the start of the season | Liverpool fans today https://t.co/lZbC6InqIw

Footy Humour @FootyHumour "You're a sick man if you're enjoying this Liverpool downfall"



Me: "You're a sick man if you're enjoying this Liverpool downfall"Me: https://t.co/BAz9RixfyZ

Conn @ConnCFC No matter how bad Chelsea are this season. Least we ain’t as bad as Liverpool lmao No matter how bad Chelsea are this season. Least we ain’t as bad as Liverpool lmao

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Brentford 3-1 Liverpool

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool

Wolves 3-0 Liverpool



Horrific. Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrighton 3-0 LiverpoolWolves 3-0 LiverpoolHorrific.

Simon Hughes @Simon_Hughes__ Liverpool at its worst point since 2015. Uncertainty everywhere, starting with ownership. Yet responsibility at each level. Manager not getting a return out of any outfield player. Some need to be moved on but it will be difficult to raise funds. Where is the money coming from? Liverpool at its worst point since 2015. Uncertainty everywhere, starting with ownership. Yet responsibility at each level. Manager not getting a return out of any outfield player. Some need to be moved on but it will be difficult to raise funds. Where is the money coming from?

Trey @UTDTrey 2-0 THIS LIVERPOOL DECLINE IS BEAUTIFUL 2-0 THIS LIVERPOOL DECLINE IS BEAUTIFUL 😭

Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie Liverpool away from home in the league this season:



Played 10

Won 2

Drawn 2

Lost 6



8 points from 30. Liverpool away from home in the league this season:Played 10Won 2Drawn 2Lost 68 points from 30.

SimonBrundish @SimonBrundish Players who have played at or above their previous standard for Liverpool this season:



Alisson



The end Players who have played at or above their previous standard for Liverpool this season:AlissonThe end

- @PassLikeThiago Klopp’s Liverpool are on course to have their worst season in PL history



Our lowest finish was 8th under Dalglish, we’re currently 10th. Klopp’s job should be in danger. Klopp’s Liverpool are on course to have their worst season in PL history Our lowest finish was 8th under Dalglish, we’re currently 10th. Klopp’s job should be in danger.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Liverpool just conceded two goals to them in 12 minutes Wolves are the lowest scoring team in the PL this season.Liverpool just conceded two goals to them in 12 minutes Wolves are the lowest scoring team in the PL this season.Liverpool just conceded two goals to them in 12 minutes 😮 https://t.co/QxVAbTcI1e

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Even the absolute basic fundamentals just aren’t being done. Liverpool by far the easiest team in the league to play against right now. Even the absolute basic fundamentals just aren’t being done. Liverpool by far the easiest team in the league to play against right now.

Malik Ofori @malikofori Liverpool is finished! I'm not even trolling Liverpool is finished! I'm not even trolling 😂😂

SuperSport Football ⚽️ @SSFootball Ruben Neves makes it 3-0 to Wolves against Liverpool 🙃



Jurgen Klopp looks baffled on the sidelines. Ruben Neves makes it 3-0 to Wolves against Liverpool 🙃Jurgen Klopp looks baffled on the sidelines. https://t.co/QOcU2wWhB8

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times When Liverpool got smoked 3-0 by Brighton it was bad, but that was against a really good team playing excellent football. This game isn't like that. Wolves haven't been great. They were just fine. The goals were easy, the opposition were weak. This is a much worse defeat for LFC. When Liverpool got smoked 3-0 by Brighton it was bad, but that was against a really good team playing excellent football. This game isn't like that. Wolves haven't been great. They were just fine. The goals were easy, the opposition were weak. This is a much worse defeat for LFC.

Chance @LimbChance No one talking about Liverpool anymore then? Is that how irrelevant they are now? No one talking about Liverpool anymore then? Is that how irrelevant they are now? https://t.co/MG6hcYlPVJ

Gideon Amoah @myti_pawa I thought Chelsea is done but Liverpool is the actually finished I thought Chelsea is done but Liverpool is the actually finished 😂😂😂 https://t.co/egwetgYkr4

uBhayi @luntun01 Arsenal, Liverpool, and Orlando Pirates. Big teams catching hands Arsenal, Liverpool, and Orlando Pirates. Big teams catching hands😂

Talal Jomar @tjomar Has there ever been a bigger collapse of a club like Liverpool...seen some men calling them best team of all time....2 years ago winning leagues and UCL's and talks of quadruples....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Has there ever been a bigger collapse of a club like Liverpool...seen some men calling them best team of all time....2 years ago winning leagues and UCL's and talks of quadruples....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Engr Ubong @EngrMartell What have Liverpool turned into? What have Liverpool turned into?

Bet Club @BetCIub I'm sorry I've got infinite respect for what Klopp has achieved with Liverpool but any manger not called Klopp who was 10th right now with Liverpool would be on brink of sack. One of biggest clubs in world rotting mid table. I'm sorry I've got infinite respect for what Klopp has achieved with Liverpool but any manger not called Klopp who was 10th right now with Liverpool would be on brink of sack. One of biggest clubs in world rotting mid table.

Àlàmú Tèmítáyọ̀ @TheAlamu Liverpool catching hands from Wolves. Humor me!! Liverpool catching hands from Wolves. Humor me!!

Neeraj kai @neeraj9kai You’re sick if you enjoy this Liverpool downfall You’re sick if you enjoy this Liverpool downfall

Liverpool's defense and midfield have been mess this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

While the entire Liverpool team have underperformed this season, their defense and midfield have been utterly calamitous. The Reds have conceded 28 goals in 20 Premier League games so far this season.

The team have looked hapless at the back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. Midfield issues, meanwhile, have been prevalent since the start of the campaign. Fabinho is nowhere near the level that he used to be. Naby Keita, on the other hand, has spent the majority of the campaign on the sidelines.

The likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson have been shadows of their usual selves. All things considered, a massive rebuilding looks to be the only way up for Klopp's team.

While the German manager has been extraordinary during his stint at the club, the recent dismal run of form is bound to pile pressure on him. Klopp's team will next face Everton in the Merseyside derby on February 13.

