"Easiest team in the league to play against", "Utter disaster" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool lose 3-0 against Wolves

Fans on Twitter erupted as Liverpool succumbed to a 3-0 Premier League away defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, February 4. The Reds have now lost three of their past five Premier League games.
A piece of shambolic defending led to the first goal against the Reds as Joel Matip turned the ball into the back of his own net in the fifth minute of the match. Craig Dawson scored the second of the match in the 12th minute to make matters worse for Jurgen Klopp's team.
The misery didn't end there for the Reds as Ruben Neves found the back of the net yet again in the 71st minute of the match to make the scoreline 3-0 in favor of the hosts.
The defeat meant Klopp's team are currently 10th in the Premier League table, with only 29 points on the board from 20 games. Considering the Reds were among the title contenders before the commencement of the campaign, the season has been a disastrous one for the Merseyside club so far.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Liverpool's Premier League away defeat against Wolves:
Liverpool's defense and midfield have been mess this season
While the entire Liverpool team have underperformed this season, their defense and midfield have been utterly calamitous. The Reds have conceded 28 goals in 20 Premier League games so far this season.
The team have looked hapless at the back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. Midfield issues, meanwhile, have been prevalent since the start of the campaign. Fabinho is nowhere near the level that he used to be. Naby Keita, on the other hand, has spent the majority of the campaign on the sidelines.
The likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson have been shadows of their usual selves. All things considered, a massive rebuilding looks to be the only way up for Klopp's team.
While the German manager has been extraordinary during his stint at the club, the recent dismal run of form is bound to pile pressure on him. Klopp's team will next face Everton in the Merseyside derby on February 13.