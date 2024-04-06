“Easily one of the best forwards in the prem!” - Arsenal star receives special praise from Tennis icon Andy Murray

British tennis legend Andy Murray has waxed lyrical about Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz after his man-of-the-match performance against Brighton & Hove Albion today (April 6).

The Gunners cruised to a 3-0 victory away at the Amex and Havertz grabbed a goal and an assist. The 44-cap Germany international has recorded the best tally of his Premier League career with nine goals and five assists in 30 games.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer in a £65 million deal that drew plenty of criticism. Some argued that Mikel Arteta overpaid for the versatile midfielder given his somewhat unconvincing spell at Stamford Bridge.

However, Havertz has been one of the Gunners' most important players this season. His two-goal contributions today guided his side back to the top of the Premier League table for the time being.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray praised Havertz on X (formerly Twitter) after watching him shine against Brighton. The Brit hailed him as one of the best forwards in the English top flight:

"How good is (Kai Havertz)? Easily one of the best forwards in the prem!"

Havertz took his goal against the Seagulls with aplomb, calmly slotting home his 10th goal in all competitions. He also set up Leandro Trossard on the Belgian's return to the Amex as a Gunners player.

Kai Havertz reacts to Arsenal's victory against Brighton

The in-form German attacker was thrilled with the three points.

Havertz was also busy on social media after helping Arsenal win their 22nd league game of a grueling season. He deemed it the perfect end to the week while thanking fans for their support with a post on X:

"Perfect end to the week! Fans as always were top #YaGunnersYa."

Arteta's Gunners are amid an enthralling three-horse title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. They moved a point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Reds at the top of the league although their title rivals are in action tomorrow (April 7) against Manchester United.

Havertz never won the Premier League title during his three years at Chelsea. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against City in the final.

Arsenal are still alive in Europe's elite club competition and they'll turn their attention to the quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 9). They host Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the Emirates and Havertz will be eager to deliver against the German outfit.

