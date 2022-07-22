“Easily the worst dressing room I’ve ever been a part of” – Watford star publicly slams attitude from teammates and ‘miserable’ spell under Ranieri that led to relegation

Watford made their way back into the Premier League last season but their spell was short-lived as they were relegated after losing their 25th game of the season back in May.

Dan Gosling, who plays as a midfielder for the English club, has opened up about the miserable attitude of his colleagues, which led to their unfortunate fate.

It was indeed a disappointing outing for Watford in the Premier League last season as they finished 15 points below the safe zone of the table. It was the second time they had failed to remain in the English top flight within just three years.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… BREAKING: Watford relegated from the Premier League after failing to beat Crystal Palace BREAKING: Watford relegated from the Premier League after failing to beat Crystal Palacemirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/VWpumZ8FeA

Dan Gosling can't forget how the poor behavior of his colleagues hurt the team. The midfielder told the Watford Observer:

“We had players walking into training saying they had had enough now. The team was down and we had players that knew they would be leaving. The players were saying: ‘Well, I’ve played 20 games, the team is down, I’m done here and someone else can have a go.' I thought that attitude was a disgrace."

"There were a lot of disgraceful attitudes here last season. That is ultimately the reason we went down. It wasn’t a question of ability. Maybe some players didn’t always hit the levels they are capable of, but it was the attitude of the individuals that did for us. It was a real disgrace, easily the worst dressing room I’ve ever been a part of.”

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri was one of three tacticians who coached Watford last season. The Italian was appointed in October and sacked in January after failing to get the best out of the team.

Dan Gosling has revealed that Italian's stint was indeed a horrible one. He said:

“That time with Ranieri was just really unenjoyable. The training we did, the spirit they created, the staff that came with him – the whole thing was just miserable. They were miserable, and it made it miserable."

"I was surprised they lasted four months, to be honest. I have been in football a long time, and so have a few boys in the squad, and that time was as bad as it can get.”

How Watford performed in the Premier League last season

Dan Gosling in action for the Hornets in the Premier League last season.

The Hornets claimed a paltry six victories, five draws and 27 defeats in 38 Premier League games last term. They ended the campaign with a disappointing 23 points, finishing 19th in the table.

Watford failed to impress in attack during the campaign, managing to bag just 33 goals. Their defensive record was quite terrible as well, as they conceded a whopping 77 goals in the English top flight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far