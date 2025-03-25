  • home icon
  • Football
  • Saudi Pro League 2023-24
  • "Easy to make the decision" - Al-Nassr star explains why he joined Cristiano Ronaldo's side despite receiving offer from SPL rivals Al-Ittihad

"Easy to make the decision" - Al-Nassr star explains why he joined Cristiano Ronaldo's side despite receiving offer from SPL rivals Al-Ittihad

By Silas Sud
Modified Mar 25, 2025 20:28 GMT
Al-Nassr v Esteghlal - AFC Champions League - Source: Getty
Al-Nassr v Esteghlal - AFC Champions League - Source: Getty

Brazil international Bento Krepski has admitted he joined Al-Nassr last summer due to the opportunity of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian shot-stopper also namedropped other foreigners like Otavio and Marcelo Brozovic, who were pivotal in his decision, despite having an offer from Al-Ittihad.

Ad

After making a name for himself for four years at Athletico Paranaense, Bento penned a four-year deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on July 17, 2024. The Knights of Najd signed the 25-year-old for a reported fee of €18 million, even though their Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad were also keen on his signature.

Bento explained why he made this move, stating (via ge globo):

"It weighed a little. I had an offer from Ittihad, we talked about it, but when I found out that Al Nassr was interested, I prioritized Cristiano more. There's Otávio, Brozovic, the foreigners who were here. It was easy to make the decision afterwards. I couldn't miss the opportunity to play with him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"I knew about the Arabs' interest even before the Copa América, but I told my agents that I didn't want to hear it, that Europe was the preferred option. After the Copa América, this episode with Inter Milan happened. I didn't really want to come to Arabia, you know? Moving so suddenly to make a dream come true..."
Ad
"I didn't expect it. I talked to my family, I talked to the people from the national team, they said I would stay on their radar, and after I made the decision, I was very happy. Things went very well, they evolved a lot."

Bento has made a strong start to his Al-Nassr tenure alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after replacing Nawaf Al-Aqidi in the starting XI. The Brazilian shot-stopper has kept 12 clean sheets in 38 appearances for the Knights of Najd across all competitions this season.

Ad

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next be back in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't featured for Al-Nassr for over a week due to the current international break, with their most-recent fixture being a 3-1 win over Al-Kholood (March 15). They will next face Saudi local rivals Al-Hilal in the SPL on Friday, April 4.

A win for the Knights of Najd would boost their title aspirations. They are currently third in the table with 51 points from 25 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and six behind Al-Hilal. The last time these two sides faced each other in the league, they played out a 1-1 draw at Al-Awwal Park, with Anderson Talisca and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic getting on the scoresheet.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire Al-Nassr to victory. The 40-year-old remains a lethal threat up front and has garnered 28 goals and four assists in 33 appearances across competitions this season.

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी