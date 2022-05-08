“Easy win”, “3 points secured” – Liverpool fans increasingly confident as 22-year-old star makes starting XI against Tottenham

Liverpool fans were pleased to see Ibrahima Konate start alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Frenchman has been picked ahead of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Konate has had an impressive first season at Anfield following his move from RB Leipzig last summer. The 22-year-old centre-back has been involved in some key games this season and has performed with flying colours.

He has played seven UEFA Champions League games this season, including both legs in the quarterfinals and the semifinals. He also started in the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City, where he scored the opening goal. Konate has played against Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League too.

Due to his promising recent performances, Liverpool fans were happy to see him start against Tottenham. Some have suggested that his presence could be vital in the Reds' quest for three points to keep their title hopes alive.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Kevin Chan @LuckyLukeXO

On the other hand, I'd rather see Jota play on the right instead of Salah, but tonight's as good a time as any for the latter to rediscover his scoring touch. 🏻 twitter.com/LFC/status/152… Liverpool FC @LFC TEAM NEWS



Here’s how we line up for TEAM NEWSHere’s how we line up for #LIVTOT tonight! 🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴Here’s how we line up for #LIVTOT tonight! 👊 I can see why Konate is preferred over Matip for tonight's game as his acceleration might be required to thwart Son.On the other hand, I'd rather see Jota play on the right instead of Salah, but tonight's as good a time as any for the latter to rediscover his scoring touch. I can see why Konate is preferred over Matip for tonight's game as his acceleration might be required to thwart Son.On the other hand, I'd rather see Jota play on the right instead of Salah, but tonight's as good a time as any for the latter to rediscover his scoring touch. 🙏🏻 twitter.com/LFC/status/152…

Konate has slowly been integrated into the starting XI by manager Jurgen Klopp. The 22-year-old defender has made 24 appearances this season across competitions, scoring three goals.

Konate's pace and physicality make him an ideal centre-back partner alongside Virgil van Dijk. He is also a goal threat from set-pieces. Liverpool will need Konate to produce his best performance as they seek to negate the threat of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Win will take Liverpool atop Premier League

A win for Liverpool over Tottenham Hotspur will see them go atop the Premier League standings. That's because league leaders Manchester City will face Newcastle United on Sunday.

As things stand, the Reds are second in the standings, having amassed 82 points from 34 games. They are a point behind City with four games remaining. Hence, a win against Spurs will take them two points clear at the top.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple this season. The Reds have made it to the finals of the FA Cup (Chelsea, May 14) and UEFA Champions League (Real Madrid, May 28).

Edited by Bhargav