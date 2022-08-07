"Easy win for Brighton" "That’s it I’m gonna support PSG for Lionel Messi" - Manchester United fans fume as Cristiano Ronaldo is benched for Premier League opener

Manchester United fans are outraged with the decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench for the side's Premier League season opener against Brighton & Hove Albion.

United face the Seagulls on August 7 and there is no start for Ronaldo with the wantaway striker only making Erik ten Hag's bench.

Instead, Marcus Rashford is chosen up-front for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is handed a debut in attacking midfield with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes chosen out wide.

Fred and Scott McTominay once again line up in Manchester United's midfield, with newly-signed Lisandro Martinez chosen alongside skipper Harry Maguire in defense.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are at right and left back respectively whilst the ever-present David de Gea is in goal.

United will be looking to kick off their season with a win as they enter a new era under Ten Hag.

However, it is the omittance of Ronaldo from United's starting XI that has the footballing world talking.

Certainly Red Devils fans are unimpressed with the decision as here are a few reactions from Twitter on the news:

J. @StonedBatxx @ManUtd Ronaldo on the bench and bruno to play as a false 9???? Wtf man this doesn't sound good at all tbh @ManUtd Ronaldo on the bench and bruno to play as a false 9???? Wtf man this doesn't sound good at all tbh

Salas @SalasUtd @utdreport @ShamoonHafez A a half fit Ronaldo is still far better than a fully fit Rashford. Facts don't lie.. @utdreport @ShamoonHafez A a half fit Ronaldo is still far better than a fully fit Rashford. Facts don't lie..

Prunopenandes @Prunopenandes1 @ManUtd Ronaldo not starting easy win for Brighton @ManUtd Ronaldo not starting easy win for Brighton

Solyman Jami @Jitokeze

YOU CANT BENCH RONALDO WHEN MARTIAL IS INJURED FFS @ManUtd HOW DO WE HAVE NO STRIKERYOU CANT BENCH RONALDO WHEN MARTIAL IS INJURED FFS @ManUtd HOW DO WE HAVE NO STRIKERYOU CANT BENCH RONALDO WHEN MARTIAL IS INJURED FFS

Donald @Don_TBU



That’s it I’m gonna support PSG for Lionel Messi @ManUtd Ronaldo not starting!?!?That’s it I’m gonna support PSG for Lionel Messi @ManUtd Ronaldo not starting!?!?That’s it I’m gonna support PSG for Lionel Messi 👋

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to kickstart his season from the Manchester United bench

Speculation continues over the Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has plagued Manchester United's summer with the Portuguese star eyeing an exit.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to join a top Champions League contending side, although interest has been scarce.

United's stance over the situation has always remained the same, Ronaldo is not for sale.

But while Martial impressed during pre-season, scoring three goals in five starts, many were beginning to accept the idea of Ronaldo leaving.

The veteran forward doesn't start for Ten Hag's side against Brighton at the Falmer Stadium.

This comes just three months removed from the 4-0 horror show Manchester United suffered last season.

It was that game in which Ronaldo's frustrations with the current situation at United were clear to see.

Perhaps a sense of revenge will be on the mind of the talismanic forward if he gets the chance to come on during United's season opener.

Goals were certainly not a problem for the former Real Madrid star last season as he managed 24 goals in 38 games.

An impressive return for a striker playing in a side that could only manage a sixth-placed finish.

Ten Hag's side have shown more risk and been well-organized pre-season and it may bode well for Ronaldo in the latter stages against Brighton.

