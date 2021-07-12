"Eat more pasta!” England trolled by Italy star following their Euro 2020 triumph 

Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci did not hold back while celebrating the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 triumph against England on Sunday.

Prior to the game, all the talk was about how well England played at Euro 2020, and the most popular English rhetoric of “it’s coming home” was being spewed around endlessly.

The English team didn’t fail their fans early on in the game as they took less than two minutes to open the scoring against Italy.

England did well in the first half, but Italy grew into the game and found the equalizer in the second half thanks to a close range strike by Leonardo Bonucci.

The defender also scored his penalty as Italy emerged 3-2 winners on penalties. After the game, Bonucci was seen rubbing it into the English fans as he screamed “it’s coming to Rome” in front of the cameras.

Further, during his lap of honour, Bonucci said:

“More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!”

Italy taught England a lesson, says Leonardo Bonucci

Italy didn’t have it all their way and were even behind in the penalty shootout. However they kept their nerve as Bukayo Saka missed his decisive penalty.

Bonucci has revealed that there was a sense of togetherness when the Italian national team players got together before the tournament started. He also said the Italians taught the English a lesson with the trophy going to Rome instead of Wembley.

“A historic goal is a dream come true and the credit goes to the coach, the whole squad. When we got together in Sardinia, there was something different compared to the past. We slowly gained confidence, certainty, unity. This was the icing on the cake that makes us legends,” Bonucci said.

“It’s a unique feeling and we are relishing it. Seeing 65,000 people leave before the trophy was handed out is something to relish, now the cup is coming to Rome. They thought it was staying in London, sorry for them, but Italy once again taught a lesson.

“We said during the warm-up, what was happening in the stands was purely just background noise. We had 34 games unbeaten, all we needed to do was exactly what we’d done so far to get here, not one bit more, not one bit less,” he added.

