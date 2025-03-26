"Ecuadorian Erling Haaland", "Better than Suarez" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sign new forward on-loan

Fans online were excited after Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami announced the signing of Allen Obando on loan from Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC Guayaquil on Tuesday (March 25). The move will see the 18-year-old forward stay at the Herons through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with an option to make the transfer permanent when the loan term expires.

Allen Obando is a product of the Barcelona SC youth academy. He made his professional debut for the first team in August 2022 and was promoted to the senior team in 2023. At the senior level of Barcelona SC, Obando scored four goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances across competitions.

The young forward has competed in top-level club competitions such as the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores. At the international level, Obando has made two senior team appearances for Ecuador. He represented his country at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament and the 2025 South American U-20 Championship.

While Allen Obando is still young and inexperienced, he could strengthen Inter Miami’s frontline, which is currently spearheaded by an aging Luis Suarez. Leonardo Campana’s departure to New England Revolution in December 2024 has left the Herons short of exciting youngsters up front.

Obando’s arrival at the Florida-based club has excited many fans, who rejoiced over the transfer news on X (formerly Twitter).

An X user wrote:

''The ecuadorian Erling Haaland. OMG you’re winning the league.''

Another tweeted:

''Better than Suarez.''

''A new good player 🤯🤯 ," @Lucchretienfoot added.

''Allen "the cyborg" Obando, great player, as a great future,'' @capitanpaz wrote.

Inter Miami traded $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2026 GAM to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for Obando’s Discovery Priority rights.

Obando is Inter Miami’s fifth attacking addition in the 2025 campaign. Javier Mascherano's side have previously signed Tadeo Allende, Telasco Segovia, Fafà Picault, and Baltasar Rodríguez.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity’’ – Allen Obando on signing a loan deal with Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s loan signee Allen Obando has expressed his enthusiasm and readiness to take on a new challenge with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club. The young Ecuadorian forward sees this as a significant step in his career and is eager to contribute to the team’s ambitions for the season.

Obando said (via the club’s website):

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue my career with a new challenge at a great club like Inter Miami. I’m ready to get to work to continue growing as a player and help my teammates and the Club fight for our objectives this season.”

The Herons are unbeaten across competitions this campaign and are sitting in the third position on the MLS Eastern Conference table.

