Eden Hazard left out of Real Madrid squad that will face Liverpool in the Champions League

Eden Hazard has been left out of the 21-man Real Madrid squad that is set to face Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the UEFA Champions League.

Eden Hazard has endured a torrid time since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in a deal worth £100 million in 2019. The Belgian was widely regarded as one of the best players in world football when he joined Los Blancos but has struggled to live up to the hype in his two seasons with the Spanish club.

A mixture of poor form and injuries saw Eden Hazard make just 22 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions last season. Despite receiving the backing of his manager in the summer, the player has failed to turn things around this season.

The 30-year-old has made just 14 appearances this season, scoring just three goals. He has suffered five separate injury setbacks in the current campaign, leading many to believe that his time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

The former Chelsea man returned to training on Friday but did not take part in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Eibar on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane has now excluded Eden Hazard from the squad that will face Liverpool on Tuesday. The manager explained his decision in a press conference, saying:

"Hazard needs to stay calm and be patient, the most important thing is that he is completely recovered and I don't think we'll hurry his return. If the player is in good shape, then I'll want to play him but right now we're going to take things slowly and see what happens."

Real Madrid could sell Eden Hazard and a host of other players this summer

Real Madrid are preparing themselves for a summer of heavy spending. They have been linked with moves for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who are both likely to cost in excess of €150 million.

The club will look to sell the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral in the summer to raise funds for new signings. Eden Hazard's name could also be added to that list if the Belgian continues to struggle.

Eden Hazard is currently on a massive wage bill but is failing to perform in a Real Madrid shirt. Los Blancos could subsequently look to sell the winger to reduce their wage bill and earn some money.