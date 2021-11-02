Eden Hazard makes important decision on Real Madrid future ahead of January transfer window - Reports

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has endured a torrid outing since joining the Spanish giants two years ago. The Belgian switched to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2019-20 campaign but has failed to hit the ground running ever since.

Amid his struggles, recent rumors linked the attacker with a departure from the Spanish capital in the approaching winter transfer window.

However, if recent stories are to be believed, it doesn't look like Eden Hazard will give up on his dream of succeeding at Real Madrid anytime soon.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle, have been sounded out over their interest in signing Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in the January transfer window.



(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle, have been sounded out over their interest in signing Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in the January transfer window.(Source: ESPN) https://t.co/SaGiWBDxbf

According to Spanish publication Marca, the Belgian isn't thinking of quitting the Santiago Bernabeu in January. Instead, the attacker is said to be keen to establish himself in the starting line-up and help the team achieve success this season.

Hazard has been relegated to a bit-part role this season, with Vinicius Junior displacing him from the left wing of Los Blancos' attack.

Despite not enjoying much playing time under Carlo Ancelotti, the former Chelsea forward reportedly has no issues with the manager. He realizes he needs to win his spot by putting up impressive performances and is willing to put in the work.

The report also mentions that the Belgian is aware he hasn't lived up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu and isn't happy with his situation. However, he is keen to rediscover his form and pay back the club's confidence in him.

Goal @goal Eden Hazard has missed 59 games through injury since moving to Real Madrid 🤕



Now he's injured again 😢 Eden Hazard has missed 59 games through injury since moving to Real Madrid 🤕Now he's injured again 😢 https://t.co/6Oy8OPA00D

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are said to be open to keeping the attacker until the end of the season. Los Blancos are aware they won't be able to attract a good offer for the player owing to his current struggles.

Eden Hazard is yet to score for Real Madrid this season

How poor has Eden Hazard been at Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard's Real Madrid spell has produced more questions than answers so far, thanks to his recurring injury crisis.

The 30-year-old has spent more time on the doctor's table than on the pitch since switching to the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2019.

So far, Hazard has scored just five goals in 53 appearances for Los Blancos. He's bagged just one assist for the Liga giants in 10 games this term.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if he'll overcome his struggles anytime soon.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar