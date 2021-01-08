Eden Hazard names traits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo that he would like to have

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard selected three traits that he'd like as a birthday present from three of his favorite players.

The Belgian turned 30 on January 7 and picked traits from Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Zinedine Zidane that he would like to have himself.

The Real Madrid no.7 said that he would ask for the left foot of Lionel Messi, the desire to win of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the class of Zinedine Zidane.

"His left foot," Hazard told RTBF, as quoted by Marca, on being asked what he would like to take from Lionel Messi as his birthday present.

"His thirst to win, his thirst for trophies and his desire to always score," Hazard exulted about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eden Hazard has not yet played with either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The Belgian signed for Real Madrid a year after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club to join Juventus.

Hazard was also asked about his current Real Madrid head coach Zidane, and responded by saying that he would want the Frenchman's class.

"Although I have class, no? But him, he has more," Hazard said of Zidane.

Eden Hazard made these statements in an interview where he answered a whole range of questions on the sport. The Belgian said that VAR was one thing he would like to take out from football at the moment.

"It takes away so much fun from football, so many emotions," Hazard opined.

Advertisement

"We score and then we wonder what will happen. Well, it has corrected a lot of mistakes, but injustice is also the beauty of football. Without a doubt, ciao to VAR!"

Eden Hazard names footballer he wishes to work with

Eden Hazard said that he would like to have Zinedine Zidane's class.

Eden Hazard was also asked if there was any footballer that he wished to work alongside. The Belgian said that he had already worked with two of his idols in Thierry Henry and Zidane, but that one more player he would love to work with is Juan Roman Riquelme, a compatriot of Lionel Messi.

"If I hadn't been around Zidane and Thierry Henry , I would have mentioned them," he said.

"But a player I have never met would have to be Riquelme. I saw all his videos when I was younger. Yes, I'd like to meet him on a pitch or just talk to him. That would be great."

Eden Hazard was also asked about when he plans to hang up his boots but didn't give a definitive answer to that question.

Advertisement

"We will see if the body leaves me alone," he said.

"If the injuries pile up, I won't make it to 35. We need to have fun. The older you get, the more you need to have fun, right? That's what I need. I'll always be in football, but I might not be a professional."

Since his move to Real Madrid, Eden Hazard hasn't been able to feature often enough, with several injuries stopping his progress.