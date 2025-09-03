Eden Hazard snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal and Neymar as he names only player who dribbles better than himself

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Lamine Yamal, naming Lionel Messi as the only dribbler better than him. The Belgian icon has always believed that he has been one of the most talented footballers in recent years.

Ad

In a video released by UEFA Champions League's account on X, Hazard was asked to stay silent until he heard the name of a footballer, who was a better dribbler than himself. They started off with Desire Doue, Rafel Leao, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Raphinha, but they did not move Hazard.

The first change in facial expression from the Chelsea legend came after the host mentioned Riyad Mahrez and Vinicius Jr, but he stayed silent despite hinting that the two wingers were excellent dribblers. He had his poker face back on after Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned next and stayed silent for Yamal as well. The mention of Neymar also saw the Belgian think for a bit, but only Messi got him to break his silence.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with L'Equipe last year, Hazard claimed that he was a more talented footballer than Ronaldo, but not Messi. He admitted that the Portuguese superstar was a bigger player and said (via GOAL):

"Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I loved watching the Barcelona player, less so at the end, but he's the greatest in history. It's impossible to take the ball away from him. Cristiano is a bigger player than me but, in terms of pure football, I honestly don't think so. Neymar, maybe. After that, he's no better than me, but at Real, you've got the best, also in terms of their careers: Benzema, Modric, they were the best, Kroos, Kev' (De Bruyne), they all exude football."

Ad

Eden Hazard retired from football in 2023 after terminating his contract at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal keeping him at Al-Nassr until 2027, while Lamine Yamal has penned a contract until 2031 at Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants fans to let Lamine Yamal develop without pressure

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Lamine Yamal earlier this summer, claiming that the Spaniard needs to be given space to develop on his own. He believes that the Barcelona youngster has the talent to be one of the best and said (via BBC):

Ad

"This kid has been doing things really well at a club and national team that help him very much. It's a great atmosphere for him to show his quality. Let him grow, do not put him under pressure so we can enjoy a talent like this for many years. I would like to take pressure off him and leave him alone. He's got plenty of talent."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal faced off in the UEFA Nations League final, which Portugal won 5-3 in the penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More