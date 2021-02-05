Eden Hazard voted Real Madrid's most disappointing signing in MARCA fan poll

Eden Hazard's transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 was considered to be a remarkable piece of business for many in the Spanish capital. Manager Zinedine Zidane was lauded for signing on one of the greatest talents in Europe.

Things, however, have taken a turn for the worse for the Belgian at Real Madrid as he has repeatedly succumbed to injuries during his 18-month spell with the Los Blancos.

Despite Zidane's call for fans to be patient with the 30-year-old, he has now been voted as the worst signing in the club's history according to a poll carried out by Spanish publication Marca.

The poll consisted of 35,000 respondents, and Eden Hazard received a whopping 49% of the vote from disgruntled Real Madrid fans. Others included in the poll were Brazilian midfielder Kaka, former central defender Jonathan Woodgate, Gareth Bale, Robert Prosinecki, and Arjen Robben.

Eden Hazard has faced 10 injuries in just 18 months at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane (L) and Eden Hazard

Although Eden Hazard has turned in more than a few poor performances in a Real Madrid shirt, the Belgian superstar has undoubtedly faced terrible luck in terms of injuries.

The Madrid-based club confirmed on Monday that Hazard has succumbed to another injury and is potentially facing 6 to 9 weeks on the sidelines. Concerns surrounding his sharpness, both physically and mentally, following these injuries have left many Madrid fans disgruntled.

The Belgian has already missed 38 games in all competitions since joining Real Madrid last year - as many as an entire league season.

Hazard's form and fitness - or lack thereof - have closely been linked to Real Madrid's poor run of late. Zinedine Zidane has come under the scanner for his inability to develop the likes of Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, or Rodrygo into credible replacements for the star winger.

The 30-year-old has reportedly received support from Zidane during this poor run and was reportedly given time off to recover from the bad news with his family.

As one of the greatest attacking footballers of his generation in the Premier League, and certainly one of Chelsea's greatest modern-day players, Eden Hazard will be desperate to recreate some of that form for the Los Blancos.

However, now on the wrong side of 30, the Belgian could see yet another season spent on the sidelines due to injuries. Zidane has shown immense faith in his talent so far, but with pressure mounting on the Frenchman at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard could be running out of time in the Spanish capital.