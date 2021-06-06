Eden Hazard will 100% stay at Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes that Eden Hazard will '100%' stay at the club beyond the upcoming summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea winger has had two troublesome, injury-ravaged seasons at Real Madrid. He has only been able to make 43 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring five and assisting eight goals. As a result, rumors of a potential exit have been making the rounds.

However, Hazard's Belgium and Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois believes the 30-year-old will stay at the club. The goalkeeper also added that Hazard doesn't want to leave Real Madrid, contrary to what the 'Madrid press' reports about him.

"I'm 100% sure he's staying. He doesn't want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave. He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles," the Belgium goalkeeper continued.

"At Real Madrid there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticized, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv.

"We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that. I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything. He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles," Courtois said in an interview with Le Soir.

Ancelotti appointment is good news for me: Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard

With Carlo Ancelotti taking over the Real Madrid managerial position from Zinedine Zidane, Hazard has another opportunity to prove his credentials at the club.

The winger recently admitted that Ancelotti's appointment is 'good news' for him as he looks forward to playing under the Italian tactician.

"Everyone at Real Madrid knows what Ancelotti has brought to the club. He won the Champions League with this group and he knows a lot of the players. We know that he is a coach with a lot of experience.

"He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together. I don't know him personally, but from what I've heard of him he's a very nice person who just wants to win, and that's what we all want. We'll have the chance to work together. It's good news for me," Hazard told RBTF.

