Eder Militao comments on Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has heaped praise on club legend Sergio Ramos, who is leaving the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires this month. Militao is likely to be Ramos' replacement in Madrid's starting XI next season.

Earlier this month, Real Madrid confirmed Ramos' departure. The Spaniard is yet to announce his next club, but reports suggest he could move to Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea.

Speaking to the media ahead of Brazil's Copa America game against Colombia, Militao hailed Ramos for his achievements and influence in the Madrid dressing room.

"It's a pity that Ramos left Real Madrid. I say it because inside our dressing room he was amazing. We all know the history he made and what he achieved during his years at Real Madrid.

"I don't have words to describe how important he was. All that I learned from him these two years... He's just an amazing person, he has a winning mentatility. He's surely a club legend and also a legend for those who like football. I wish him good luck and happiness wherever he goes."

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Was Sergio Ramos forced out of Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos recently revealed that he was going to accept Real Madrid's offer of a new contract. However, before the Spaniard could sign the deal, the offer was rescinded.

Ramos said he was surprised by the developments.

"Nobody told me there was a time limit on the contract offer," he said. "I respect it but it really surprised me. I don't know why my contract offer had a time limit on it, without anyone telling me about it.

"Maybe I misunderstood but nobody told me. My agent was told a week ago that the offer had expired…I hadn't told the club that I was going to accept it. But I was going to. But then they told me the offer had been withdrawn."

Ramos made over 650 appearances for Real Madrid and won a host of trophies, including five league titles and four Champions League crowns. Madrid are looking to sign a replacement for the Spaniard but have not yet agreed a deal for any of their top targets.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Arvind Sriram