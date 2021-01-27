Edinson Cavani does 'everything right as a footballer', says Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has said that Edinson Cavani 'does everything right as a footballer', ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer on the final day of the summer transfer window in October. The Uruguayan signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils, with an option to extend for a further year.

Cavani took time to settle and reach full fitness after joining Manchester United, as he had not played a competitive game of football in four months.

The 33-year-old striker has scored five goals in 18 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, but his impact on the squad goes beyond just his goals. The former PSG striker has had a large impact on Manchester United's young players.

Mason Greenwood, who scored his first goal since December in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, said that he admires Cavani's professionalism.

"He's a top striker, you can tell the second he came here. The stuff he does, the way he dresses himself, the way he trains, the way he does everything right as a footballer, really," Mason Greenwood told the club's official website.

"He reminds me a lot of Juan [Mata] who's here as well, and Nemanja [Matic], two great professional players. It's always good to have them in your team, as a young lad, to look up to."

Manchester United will look to extend Edinson Cavani's deal

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Edinson Cavani has scored some important goals for Manchester United since joining the club, notably his match-winning double against Southampton, which led United to a 3-2 victory over the Saints.

Although the Uruguayan has not been prolific in front of goal for the Red Devils, his movement, and extraordinary work-rate has caught the eye of his manager and team-mates.

"For me, it's his movement really. I've never seen a striker do as many movements. He does probably the same movement about six or seven times a game, like the one against Southampton, he does that everyday in training. He scored two from doing the exact same thing," said Greenwood.

"It's good to see a high-level striker at the club you can take a note of."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be depending on the likes of Cavani to score goals as his side look to challenge for the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League this season.