Edinson Cavani could face three-game ban as FA investigates social media post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could face a three-game ban if the Football Association deems that he used discriminatory or racist language in an Instagram story shared from his account on Sunday evening.

Cavani played a starring role in Manchester United's comeback win over Southampton on Sunday. The Uruguayan provided the cross for the first goal, which was calmly slotted away by Bruno Fernandes.

Edinson Cavani then scored the equalizer with a predatory header from close range, after Bruno Fernandes' shot was deflected. The talismanic striker then scored a stoppage-time winner, heading in the ball from a Marcus Rashford cross, sealing all three points for Manchester United.

The 33-year-old joined Manchester United on a free transfer, signing a one-year deal with the club on the final day of the transfer window. Cavani's involvement at his new club has been limited since the Uruguyuan had not played a single minute of football prior to signing with United.

Edinson Cavani had played just 84 minutes of Premier League football before being brought on as a substitute against Southampton. However, the striker has shown his class and quality in the limited game time he has had, scoring three goals for Manchester United.

Manchester United match-winner Edinson Cavani is risking an FA investigation after posting a racially insensitive term on his Instagram account 👀



He has since deleted the post. pic.twitter.com/MtVMZZ9yhz — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2020

Edinson Cavani is being investigated by the FA for a comment on his Instagram account

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

The former PSG man is under the scanner now, as his most recent social media post is undergoing an investigation. In the post, which was later deleted, the words 'gracias negrito!' were used to thank a follower congratulating Edinson Cavani on his performance in the match at St.Mary's.

Advertisement

Social media posts are covered by FA Rule E3, and if a comment is deemed to include a reference to a person's ethnic origin, colour, race or nationality, then it will be regarded as a deciding factor in any punishment.

The rules also makes it clear that the owners of social media accounts are responsible for any content posted from their account, whether by themselves or by a third party.

The FA is expected to investigate a social media post by #MUFC striker Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan shared an Instagram story from a fan, using a racially offensive term. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 29, 2020

Deleting an inappropriate post does not necessarily prevent a sanction from being imposed. Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was banned for one match last season, after posting and then deleting a tweet comparing his teammate Benjamin Mendy to a cartoon figure related to a brand of Spanish chocolate.

If the Football Association decides to pursue the case, they will write to Edinson Cavani in the next few days asking for an explanation. Any charge against the Manchester United forward must be issued by next Monday.