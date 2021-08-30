Edinson Cavani's brother plays down Manchester United exit rumors following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been linked with a switch away from Old Trafford this summer following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. But the Uruguayan's brother Walter Guglielmone, who also acts as his agent, seems to have dismissed the rumors.

South American journalist Andre Hernan has revealed that he's spoken with Guglielmone, announcing it on his Twitter page:

"Walter Guglielmone, brother of Cavani, assured me that no one from Corinthians or intermediaries sought him out for anything," the journalist wrote.

"He reiterates that Cavani still has one year of contract in England."

Cavani's 'brother rubbishes Man Utd exit' rumours after Cristiano Ronaldo return https://t.co/QcNg32TYip — Sun Sport (@SunSport) August 28, 2021

Edinson Cavani's future at Manchester United has become the subject of speculation following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese left Juventus to sign a two-year deal with the Premier League giants and is expected to lead the attack as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men eye silverware this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/WXfs3p6GFK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, there's still concern over the jersey number he is going to wear at Old Trafford. Edinson Cavani currently wears his favored number 7 shirt at Manchester United and the fact that the Uruguayan has already donned the jersey this season makes things even more complicated.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to take a different number unless the Red Devils find a way to convince the Premier League to bend the rules and allow the Portuguese to claim the iconic shirt.

Edinson Cavani currently wears Cristiano Ronaldo's favored #7 jerset ar Manchester United

Will Cristiano Ronaldo displace Edinson Cavani in Manchester United's line-up?

While Cristiano Ronaldo's presence is a threat to Edinson Cavani's number 7 jersey, it has little to do with his position in the team as the two players have clearly different roles.

The Portuguese is a natural winger who prefers to attack opposition defenses from the left flank, drift into the box and create havoc. His Uruguayan counterpart plays as a centre-forward, spending most of his time in the opposition box.

Meanwhile, even though Cristiano Ronaldo might not pose a big threat to Edinson Cavani's spot in the starting line-up, the Uruguayan will still have to battle Mason Greenwood to keep his place. The Englishman has been deployed as Manchester United's striker in two of their three games so far this season and he's recorded three goals to his name.

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava