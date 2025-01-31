Edwin Van der Sar names key areas Manchester United should strengthen in the summer in order to challenge for top 4 in the PL

Edwin Van der Sar urged Manchester United to sign consistent performers this summer. He believes that they need to get forwards and midfielders to challenge those in the squad.

Speaking to Oddpedia, Van der Sar claimed that Manchester United are unlikely to make it to the UEFA Champions League next season, and that should be their aim for 2026/25. He believes that they can manage to qualify if they sign quality players in the midfield and attack. He said via Manchester Evening News:

“Man United need consistent performances. This year getting back into the Champions League is probably not going to happen - the top four is too far away with too many teams in front. With a good pre-season and one or two quality signings up front and maybe in midfield, United should be fine to challenge for those positions again. In terms of signings, nowadays they have good people on board, technical people. I'm sure they are qualified to get the right people in the door.”

Manchester United are 12th in the Premier League table and are 12 points behind the fourth place right now. They have won two of their last three matches in the league and are looking to climb up the table.

Edwin Van der Sar backs Manchester United star to get better

Edwin Van der Sar has claimed that he still believes in Andre Onana and has urged Manchester United to stick with the goalkeeper. He claims that the Senegal star will become a world-class player in the next 5-6 years as he gains experience on the pitch.

He said via Manchester Evening News:

“I think that it's quite early but Andre [Onana] has a fantastic career in front of him. He's gaining more experience. He has all the qualities that a goalkeeper needs so I'm sure for the next five to six years he will keep improving. He has the right attitude to be the goalkeeper for Man United for a very long time.”

Andre Onana has not been at his best between the posts and made a crucial mistake against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils were 2-1 down to the Seagulls when the goalkeeper spilled the ball inside the box and Georginio Rutter made the most of it and scored to make it 3-1 and seal the win.

