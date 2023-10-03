“Edwin van der Sar saves both of them” – Rio Ferdinand makes interesting claim about Ronaldo Nazario’s iconic hat-trick at Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand reckons Ronaldo Nazario would not have scored a hat-trick in 2003 against Manchester United had Edwin van der Sar been in goal. He said that United's then goalkeeper Fabien Barthez misjudged all the Brazilian's shots, leading to his hat-trick.

On TNT Sports, Ferdinand was asked if he remembered Ronałdo's hat-trick at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League two decades ago. He heaped praise on the Brazilian legend but added that the goals could have been stopped:

"Course I do. I played centre-back against him. He's another alien. He's another alien! I know I always say this, but two of his goals, another goalkeeper saves it.

"Edwin (van der Sar) saves both of them. There's two goals in that game (that could be saved) I think, but you still can't discredit Ronaldo. He was a ridiculous footballer."

Despite Ronaldo Nazario's hat-trick, Real Madrid lost 4-3 on the night. However, leading 3-1 from the first leg, they qualified for the semifinals with a narrow aggregate win.

Rio Ferdinand has previously analysed Ronaldo Nazario's Old Trafford hat-trick

Rio Ferdinand said last season on BT Sports about Ronaldo Nazario's Old Trafford hat-trick. He blamed himself for one of the three goals, but reiterated that the two other goals should have been saved by Barthez.

Ferdinand was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"It's not a great goal. It ain't. I don't care. He knows what he's against. He knows he's got to take it early, and he does.

"Barthez, he can only go in the near post. I've got him where I want him, going away from goal. He can only go near post … Fabien? Fabien, man! We need to go back over this."

Rio Ferdinand added:

"A great run. He's in the six-yard box. There's no defender within touching distance. My fault, man. I take that. It was me. I take that. We're dropping off. I've got to get up. I've got to squeeze the play a bit.

"But… Fabien, what are you doing?! I'm not having it. Fabien's on his six-yard box, by the way. He's been lobbed. I weren't the same player. We won the league, but I weren't the player I became."

Ronałdo Nazario is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the game. Jose Mourinho even backed the Brazilian as the best player over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.