"Ego is dented", "Can't be involved in the team now" - Pundits baffled by explosive interview of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Tottenham Hotspur footballers Jermaine Jenas and Jermain Defoe have had their say on Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview.

The Portugal international slammed the club during his conversation with Piers Morgan, saying they have 'betrayed' him. He went on to claim that he doesn't respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The statements came to light late on Sunday (November 13) and took the shine off Manchester United's last-gasp 2-1 Premier League win away to Fulham.

Commenting on Ronaldo's interview with Morgan, Jenas criticized the player but at the same time questioned the club for their mismanagement of the situation.

"First of all, I'm totally baffled and confused as to why he's done this interview. I think it leads you to just how Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling and how he's felt all season," Jenas told the BBC.

"We've seen nothing but almost petulance throughout the whole year. I think the whole situation has been mismanaged by the club."

Defoe, in reply, reasoned that the former Real Madrid forward's ego may have been dented by spending more time on the bench this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has started just four of United's 14 Premier League games and has been excessively used only in the UEFA Europa League.

"Maybe his ego is dented a little bit. He's not been in a situation like this before," Defoe added.

Jenas added that Ronaldo's time at the club is over now and that he could be headed to the exit door in the upcoming January window. He opined that the interview would also give Ten Hag and the management the upper hand in the situation.

"I think he has to be (done at Manchester United). It enables him (Ten Hag) to elevate his position at the football club when he treats Cristiano a certain way. It enables to get the dressing room to fall in line.

"But at the same time, Ronaldo does have to behave like the rest of the team does, he can't play him now, he can't be involved in the team now," Jenas concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just three goals this season for Manchester United

He has played over 1000 minutes of football this season, but his output has been well below-par. The Portuguese veteran has struggled to fit into Erik ten Hag's system, which requires more flexibility, pressing and movement from the forwards.

Ronaldo was also sanctioned by the club after refusing to come on as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month. He was axed from the first team for their next game against Chelsea and was forced to train with the reserves.

The Portuguese was also fined two weeks of his wages.

