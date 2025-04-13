"Egotistical big head" - Pundit slams Kylian Mbappe after red card in Real Madrid's win against Alaves

Pundit Craig Burley has called out Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe for the dangerous tackle that earned him a red card against Alaves. The French forward received his marching orders for the first time since joining Los Blancos as they won 1-0 away from home.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley did not hold back as he tore into Mbappe, referring to him as 'egotistical' and a 'big head'. He pointed out that Alaves star Antonio Blanco was lucky to escape suffering serious damage that would have landed him in the hospital from the tackle.

"The fact that Blanco isn't in the back of an ambulance going to the hospital with a snapped leg is sheer luck. That (Mbappe) is an egotistical big head who thinks he can do what he wants."

Kylian Mbappe flew into a challenge with the Alaves man as the first half neared its conclusion, arriving very late. Blanco got the ball first, and all Mbappe could do was to clatter into the side of his shin with his studs showing, catching the midfielder high.

The Real Madrid man was shown a yellow card by referee Cesar Soto Grado before the VAR intervened, and the 26-year-old was sent off. Mbappe now faces at least three games out, with the possibility of further sanction from the Spanish football committee for dangerous play.

Real Madrid hold on to claim narrow win over Alaves

Real Madrid picked up a first win in four games as they triumphed 1-0 against Alaves to keep their hopes of retaining the LaLiga title alive. Los Blancos remain in second place, four points behind league leaders Barcelona heading into the final seven games of the season.

Los Blancos thought they had taken the lead after 19 minutes when Raul Asencio scored following a corner, but the VAR adjudged that the Alaves goalkeeper had been fouled. There was no such decision, however, when Eduardo Camavinga curled home a fine effort 15 minutes later after he was teed up by Federico Valverde.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were reduced to the men in the 38th minute when Kylian Mbappe was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Antonio Blanco. Alaves also received a red card in the second half, as defender Manuel Sanchez was sent off for a dangerous foul on Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid held on to pick up a very important win that keeps them in the hunt for the league title. Los Blancos will hope to get momentum from the game against Alaves as they head into an important week with their UEFA Champions League hopes in the balance.

