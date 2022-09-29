Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt take on an impressive Union Berlin outfit in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side eased past VfL Wolfsburg by a 2-0 margin this month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts defeated VfB Stuttgart by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good record against Union Berlin and have won seven out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's two victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their six home games against Union Berlin and suffered their first such defeat in the Bundesliga two years ago.

Eintracht Frankfurt's 11 points from seven games so far is their best tally at this stage of the competition in three years - they last enjoyed a better start in the Bundesliga over eight years ago.

Alongside Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt have suffered the joint-highest number of losses at home in the Bundesliga with seven league defeats.

Union Berlin are currently on an unbeaten run of 14 games in the Bundesliga - a club record in the German top flight.

Union Berlin have created only six clear-cut chances in the Bundesliga - the fewest in the league - and have outperformed their expected-goals parameter by 8.6 goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin have made an exceptional start to their Bundesliga campaign and will need to work hard to keep their place at the top of the league table. Sheraldo Becker has been in impressive goalscoring form so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

#SGE | 🎙️ Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser: @fcunion are a team who have been cleverly put together, have a great coach in Urs Fischer, who gives their play a clear thumbprint. They're very compact and are one of the best counter-attacking teams." #SGE FCU 🎙️ Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser:"@fcunion are a team who have been cleverly put together, have a great coach in Urs Fischer, who gives their play a clear thumbprint. They're very compact and are one of the best counter-attacking teams."#SGE | #SGEFCU https://t.co/wqCqyV1b4a

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fairly impressive so far but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Union Berlin are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en Good morning, Unioner :) An aside, if you will. Had Union played in the '69 Cup Winners Cup we qualified for, we could have played in the final in Basel. Now, look at the sponsor's surname on the front of the program. Now, we ain't supersticious but... Good morning, Unioner :) An aside, if you will. Had Union played in the '69 Cup Winners Cup we qualified for, we could have played in the final in Basel. Now, look at the sponsor's surname on the front of the program. Now, we ain't supersticious but... https://t.co/o5W2c0ocRG

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score - Yes

