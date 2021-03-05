Create
Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter
Preview
European football hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt will face VfB Stuttgart at home in Bundesliga action this Saturday.

Frankfurt are aiming to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat in eight games last time out. Adi Hutter’s side are still in the top four, but are just three points ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, have managed a good mini-run and have won their last two games.

A place in the top five will be difficult to achieve, but Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side will look to stay in the hunt.

Frankfurt will know that their closest competitors for the top four will face Bayern Munich this weekend, so they need to win to make this opportunity count.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Head-to-head

Despite their recent defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen, Frankfurt are one of the form teams in the Bundesliga. However, the Eagles have an inferior head-to-head record against Stuttgart.

Stuttgart have won this fixture 42 times, while Frankfurt have managed 33 wins. In total, 20 games have ended as draws.

More recently, however, Frankfurt have lost just one out of their last five games against Stuttgart. They will be confident of picking up another win.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Stuttgart form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Adi Hutter has no injury worries to deal with as he will have a full strength squad to choose from this weekend. Evan N’Dicka is back after his suspension and should feature at the back.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Erik Thommy, Nicolas Gonzalez and Clinton Mola will be unavailable. Meanwhile, Lilian Egloff is not match-fit yet and his participation is in doubt.

Injured: Erik Thommy, Nicolas Gonzalez, Clinton Mola

Doubtful: Lilian Egloff

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Predicted Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N’Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva

VfB Stuttgart Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Silas Wamangituka, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Gonzalo Castro, Philipp Forster; Sasa Kalajdzic

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Prediction

We expect Frankfurt to bounce back against Stuttgart, but it is likely to be an entertaining and closely-fought encounter.

The away side are in a good run of form and have nothing to lose at the moment as they are not under threat of relegation.

However, we expect Frankfurt to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

Published 05 Mar 2021, 14:14 IST
