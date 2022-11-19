“Eleven Maradonas wouldn’t work. Eleven Kanes – absolutely!” – Pochettino makes incredible claim on Harry Kane’s ability to play in any position ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino raved about England striker Harry Kane ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The duo worked together at Tottenham during Pochettino's stint as Spurs manager and the striker was the team's outstanding player. The Argentine coach has now said that the England striker's adaptability is something to behold.

Speaking to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Pochettino said:

“He has the physical and mental ability to do whatever is asked of him in any position. I always say: Kane could play well in any position. He was always the best defender on set pieces, he was the best provider in midfield, the best in pressing, the best in one-on-ones."

Pochettino went on to make an incredible comparison between his compatriot, the late great Diego Maradona and the Spurs man. He said:

“Eleven Maradonas wouldn't work. Eleven Kanes - absolutely! Although: Once he was actually forced to play in goal and conceded an unbelievable goal - we said: Harry, never again as a goalkeeper!"

Pochettino, however, pointed out one area in which he could work on for further development. He said that the England captain should focus more on nourishing his leadership skills.

“However, where I see potential for development: He has to fill the leadership role more. There's more.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has scored 261 goals and provided 62 assists in 408 games for Spurs across competitions.

He has also scored 51 goals in 75 games for the Three Lions and is just three goals behind Wayne Rooney in the all-time goalscoring record for England.

He has been in spectacular form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring 13 and assisting three in 22 games for Spurs across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino opined on Harry Kane potentially joining Bayern Munich

Kane and Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino further opined on the 28-year-old potentially making a move to Bayern Munich in the near future. The Argentine manager believes a club like Real Madrid is more suitable for the Englishman but stated that it is unlikely that he will leave England.

He told Suddeutsche Zeitnug (via 90min):

"[A move to Bayern] would only happen if Harry changed his way of thinking, which I don't believe he will, He's very attached to England and his country. He wants to be the Premier League's all-time top scorer. That's his goal. I always saw him as a player who would go to a club like Real Madrid if he ever left England."

