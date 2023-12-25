“Elite mentality, best in the world” - Liverpool fans laud attacker for his social media post after Arsenal and Manchester United draws

Liverpool fans on X (formerly Twitter) hailed Mohamed Salah's mentality after he expressed his disappointment at their draws against Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Reds have won just two of their last five games across competitions, losing once and drawing twice. They beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League and West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. They lost to Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League before drawing against Manchester United and Arsenal in the league.

Following their 1-1 draw against the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday, December 23, Salah shared a post on his social media accounts, writing:

"We know we can’t keep dropping points like this and we will keep fighting to do better."

Liverpool fans reacted to the Egyptian winger's post on X, lauding his mentality, as one wrote:

"Elite mentality, best in the world!"

After their back-to-back draws, Liverpool have slipped down to second place in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Arsenal. The Reds are level on points with third-placed Aston Villa but ahead on goal difference (21-16).

Salah, meanwhile, has been in terrific form for the Merseysiders this season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists in 25 games across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp provides Diogo Jota injury update ahead of Liverpool's clash against Burnley

The Reds are set to face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26). In a press conference ahead of the clash, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on attacker Diogo Jota's injury, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"I don’t want to rule out anybody now. We will see. He didn’t train with the team yet and we have only one proper session, so it would be a surprise – but maybe I will be surprised and all fine. I don’t know.

"I saw him [on Friday]; he didn’t train with the team but the session I saw was really intense, but I didn’t ask yet who will be available. The medical department will tell me and then I will know more."

Jota has been out of action since late November due to a muscle injury. Prior to his injury, the Portuguese attacker scored eight goals in 17 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool will be without Kostas Tsimikas for the Burnley clash as the left-back suffered a broken collarbone during their clash against Arsenal. Luis Diaz, who also went off with a knee issue during the game, is a doubt as well.