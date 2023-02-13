Elon Musk is interested in making a £4.5bn move to buy Manchester United - Reports

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, Elon Musk is reportedly looking to make a £4.5 billion bid to buy Manchester United. Musk is the current owner of Twitter and Tesla. The business tycoon has an estimated net worth of £157 billion and according to Forbes, he was the world's second-richest person in 2022.

The Glazer brothers are United's current owners. They, however, have put the club up for sale. They have reportedly received bids from Qatar for a takeover. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, is also interested in buying the club. Elon Musk's interest, however, could completely change the landscape.

The Glazers bought the club back in 2005 for a sum of $942 million. However, the club's struggles since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement have brought criticism upon the owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo also criticized the club's infrastructure and training facilities during his infamous interview with Piers Morgan. The former United no. 7 said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The Glazers, they don't care about the club. I mean, professional sport, as you know, Manchester is a marketing club, They will get money from the marketing - the sport, it's, they don't really care, in my opinion."

Avram Glazer was asked about Ronaldo's comments. He reportedly responded by saying:

"I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo, he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best of luck in the future, thanks very much."

Manchester United are set to take on Barcelona next

Manchester United earned a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their latest Premier League clash at Elland Road. A blockbuster UEFA Europa League clash awaits Erik ten Hag's side as they make the trip to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona.

David De Gea made his 400th Premier league appearance against Leeds United. The Spanish custodian reacted to reaching the landmark by saying (via United's official website):

"It's unbelievable. Today was not about the 400 games, today was about winning. But, we won the game and [with reaching] 400 games for me, it's a perfect day."

Speaking about the upcoming Europa League showdown against Barcelona, De Gea said:

"Of course. It's going to be a big game, Barcelona. They are top of the league in Spain, so it is going to be a nice game. Let's keep the momentum, play our best game and try to win at the Camp Nou."

