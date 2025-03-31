Elon Musk responds after Barcelona ask Grok AI about LaLiga leaders

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jokingly responded on X after Barcelona asked the app's inbuilt AI about who the LaLiga table toppers are. The Catalans currently stand at the top of the table with 66 points off 29 games.

Ad

Among the latest social media trends, X users have been tagging Grok AI and asking various questions. On Sunday (March 30), Barcelona beat Girona 4-1 in LaLiga to retain their number one position in the league table. After the match, the club's official X account jumped onto the trend to ask the AI a question.

The handle wrote:

"Hi, @grok, which team is in first place in La Liga?"

Ad

Trending

In response, X owner and the founder of Grok, Elon Musk, quoted Barcelona's tweet and jokingly wrote:

"You can ask Grok anything!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barcelona are currently contenders to win three major tournaments in Europe - the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and the Copa del Rey. They are table toppers in the Spanish league but closely followed by their archrivals Real Madrid, who stand second with 63 points off 29 games.

The two teams are set to clash in another El Clásico in May, which could be crucial in determining the title race. Barca won 4-0 the last time they clashed in the league in October.

Ad

How have Barcelona done so far this season and what's next for them?

Barca 2024-25 - Source: Getty

After a trophyless 2023-24 campaign, Barcelona have fared much better this season. They finished the UEFA Champions League league phase second in the table with 19 points from eight games. They only lost one game, i.e., 2-1 against Monaco, and drew 2-2 against Atalanta.

Ad

The Catalans then faced Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16 and won 4-1 on aggregate. They are set to clash against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinal, whom they notably beat 3-2 in the league phase. However, it is too early to consider them favorites to win the tournament, given that multiple stages are left to win to reach the final.

Meanwhile, La Azulgrana have already won their first title under coach Hansi Flick after beating Real Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa de España final in January. This was the second El Clásico of the season after the Catalans' 4-0 win in LaLiga in October.

Ad

Finally, apart from being table toppers in LaLiga, Barca are also contenders to be Copa del Rey champions this season. La Blaugrana are set to clash against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final second leg after a 4-4 draw in the first leg. If they win, they'll face either Real Madrid or Real Sociedad in the final.

Moreover, they still have nine games left in LaLiga, including the crucial El Clásico in May. The Catalan giants must treat each game like a must-win fixture to continue to lead the table and win the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback