"Embarrassed to support this", "Lucky not to get relegated" - Fans react as Manchester United lose to ASEAN All-Stars

Manchester United’s poor run of form seems not to be ending anytime soon as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia. Despite being the better side, the Red Devils couldn’t break down the defense of a team that comprised Southeast Asian and Australian players on Wednesday, May 28.

Ruben Amorim named a strong squad for the contest, with five of them featuring in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Having recently played their final Premier League game of the 2024-25 campaign, it came as no surprise that United started the game slowly. In the first 30 minutes of the match, ASEAN All-Stars looked more likely to score, but goalkeeper Andre Onana did make some saves to ensure the first half ended goalless.

Amorim changed his entire starting XI heading into the second half, and the tactical changes saw players like Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes come on from the bench. The Red Devils immediately started dictating proceedings, but they were undone when Myanmar national team captain Maung Maung Lwin beat an offside trap and fired past Tom Heaton to give the hosts the lead in the 71st minute.

Their onslaught in the latter part of the game proved abortive as the Asian side held on to their lead and eventually saw out the remaining minutes.

While the match was just a post-season friendly, the defeat did not sit well with some Manchester United fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure.

An X user wrote:

"I feel embarrassed to support this players anymore!"

Another posted:

"This club was really lucky not to get relegated this season."

"Can't even win a free trophy that they are paying you to win 😂😂😂," @RJamesSZN quipped .

"You can't even beat unknown players in an unknown team," @UnitedEdits_ added.

"Only conceded one, not bad," @MvFootball1991 chimed in.

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada gives transfer update

Ahead of kickoff in Malaysia, the Manchester United chief executive, Omar Berrada, spoke about the club’s transfer plans, with the summer transfer window set to open.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

“I can’t talk about specifics but I can say we have been planning for many months now. We are ready for all the different scenarios and we know what we need to do. We have a very clear idea of where we need to invest in the squad to improve."

“Jason, his team, Ruben, have been in talks for many months. Now it is the question of executing that plan and doing it in a way that is prudent and with ambition.”

Manchester United will next be in action against the Hong Kong national team on Friday in their next preseason tour.

