"Embarrassing" - Alan Shearer slams 2 Manchester United stars for lack of effort in lead up to Burnley's equalizer

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer slammed Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire after the 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The Red Devils dominated the first half of their Premier League clash on Tuesday, scoring in the 18th minute through Paul Pogba. However, Burnley equalized in the second half with a goal by Jay Rodriguez.

The striker was set up brilliantly by Burnley's new signing Wout Weghorst, who took McTominay and Maguire out of the game with one touch.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Shearer said about the goal:

“I mean Maguire and McTominay. The lack of effort and the lack of a tackle from Maguire and McTominay was embarrassing in the midfield. It was far too easy and that's how Burnley scored.”

The Red Devils were clearly the better team in the first half and should have made the game safe. They had two goals chalked off in the first half as well.

Raphael Varane would have opened the scoring after he put the ball in the head from a header off a Bruno Fernandes free-kick. However, Maguire was adjudged to be offside, affecting the play and hence the goal was ruled off.

Marcus Rashford also had a cross deflected into the net by one of Burnley's players in the 32nd minute. However, Pogba was guilty of committing a foul in the build-up this time around.

Manchester United players again put in an underwhelming performance against Burnley

Scott McTominay has had a bit of a resurgence in recent weeks and was solid throughout the match. However, United were guilty of returning to the second half unfocussed. Burnley, on the other hand, looked to have received a rousing speech from manager Sean Dyche and responded in terrific fashion.

Harry Maguire has recently returned from an injury layoff but the club captain is back to his former ways. Maguire has been consistently criticized for simply not being good enough and looked under-confident against Burnley again. Diogo Dalot had a short second-half spell where he was caught off-position a couple of times and Raphael Varane had to cover.

Despite scoring the goal, Paul Pogba looked sluggish at times while Edinson Cavani simply had an off-night.

The Uruguayan will be disappointed after having missed at least two clear chances. Marcus Rashford was again streaky while Jadon Sancho was easily Manchester United’s best attacking player on the night.

Cristiano Ronaldo has done little in recent weeks and was ordinary against Burnley as well after coming on for the last 15 minutes. David de Gea and Luke Shaw both had good games.

Manchester United need a few signings, especially a defensive midfielder, to sort their defense out. The club’s hierarchy might soon have to accept that the expensive Maguire is not worth what they paid, let alone worth being the club's captain.

