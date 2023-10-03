"Embarrassing and disgusting", "Give me a break" - Manchester United fans fume with Ten Hag over decision not to drop superstar against Galatasaray

Manchester United fans have hit out at Erik ten Hag for opting not to drop Marcus Rashford for Alejandro Garnacho in the side's clash with Galatasaray.

The Red Devils host the Turkish giants tonight (October 3) in their first UEFA Champions League game at Old Trafford since March 2022. Ten Hag's side will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the league on the weekend.

Ten Hag has made just one change from the team that lost to Palace with Hannibal Mejbri replacing Facundo Pellistri. Many fans wanted to see the Manchester United boss show bravery and drop Rashford amid his slow start to the season.

Rashford has struggled with inconsistent performances and has cut a frustrated figure throughout the early stages of the campaign. He has managed just one goal and two assists in eight games across competitions.

Meanwhile, many have backed Garnacho to earn a starting role amid his scintillating performances. The Argentine teenager has one goal in seven games across competitions but has constantly shown a desire to beat his man during difficult situations.

However, Garnacho has to settle for a place on the bench with Ten Hag continuing to trust in Rashford. He backed the English forward to get back to his best following the defeat to Palace (via ESPN):

"Marcus Rashford is a player who is capable of scoring goals in every game and when he comes in the right spot, he will score."

Rashford starts in attack against Galatasaray alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes. Meanwhile, Hannibal joins Casemiro and Mason Mount in midfield with Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Sofyan Amrabat in defense.

Ten Hag had suggested that Altay Bayindir could make his debut against the Turkish side. But, Andre Onana has been chosen in goal as Manchester United look for their first win in Group A after a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in their opener.

However, fans have slammed Ten Hag for his decision to start Rashford over Garnacho with one branding it embarrassing:

"Embarrassing and disgusting. How is Rashford starting over Garnacho again?"

Another fan was fuming:

"Rashford again give me a break."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Rashford starting instead of Garnacho:

Louis Saha claims Manchester United players are relying on Casemiro too much

Casemiro has been forced to help out in attack.

Casemiro enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Manchester United in 2022-23 following a £74 million move from Real Madrid. The Brazilian bagged seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

Ten Hag branded Casemiro as his side's 'cement between the stones' and he made an enormous impact last season. However, the veteran midfielder has shown signs of regression this campaign and has been overrun in midfield battles against the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United legend Louis Saha reckons Casemiro is being asked to help in attack more than he should be. The Brazil international has managed four goals and one assist in nine games across competitions. Saha told Betfred:

"He’s being asked to do too many things at the moment and it’s a key indicator that the right balance isn’t there at present. Casemiro isn’t a number ten, but he now seems more advanced up the pitch than I’ve ever seen him before."

Casemiro's natural position is in holding midfield with his fellow midfielders advancing forward as he sits and prevents the opposition from countering. Yet, the Brazilian is currently Manchester United's top scorer which speaks volumes of the attacker's current struggles in front of goal.