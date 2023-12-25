"Embarrassing" - Edin Dzeko hits out at Galatasaray's claims that Mauro Icardi's blackeye was a result of foul play from Fenerbache players

Controversy has erupted after Mauro Icardi was given a black eye during the 0-0 stalemate between Galatasaray and their arch-rivals Fenerbahce on Christmas Eve. The source of this injury is uncertain, but it has seen Edin Dzeko hit out at Icardi and Galatasaray.

The incident in question may have occurred when Icardi engaged in a physical tussle that saw him colliding with the goalpost in an attempt to connect with the ball. This collision, however, was not the sole moment of concern, as the striker's face scraped against an opponent's boot at another point during the game.

In the aftermath of the match, Galatasaray issued a statement full of accusations (via The Sun):

“Those who only want justice for themselves continued to manipulate Turkish football from every channel tonight! VAR room and 26 cameras cannot see and we feel ashamed on their behalf. Those who brought Turkish football to this point will be ashamed."

The response from Fenerbahce was both swift and dismissive (via The Sun):

"Trying to create victimisation through the player hitting the goal post. We leave it to the discretion of the public."

Edin Dzeko also weighed in with his perspective, branding the allegations by Galatasaray as "embarrassing":

"Icardi hit the goal post with his head. And they put him on Instagram and cry for the penalty… typical them. Embarassing.”

Real Madrid set their sights on Mauro Icardi

According to Radio MARCA (via The Real Champs), Mauro Icardi is set for a sensational move to Real Madrid this winter. This potential transfer has sparked considerable interest, given his impressive track record and Real Madrid's pursuit of bolstering their attacking options.

The Argentine forward has been recurrently linked with a move to the Spanish giants. His exploits in the Turkish Super Lig this season have been nothing short of remarkable, with 17 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances.

Should it materialize, the move could position the Galatasaray striker as a potential competitor for the striking role at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside Joselu. At 30, he brings a wealth of experience and a proven goal-scoring record, qualities that could greatly benefit Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

Real Madrid appear to be eyeing the Argentine as a tactical addition to their forward line. His signing would offer Ancelotti more options in attack while providing a different dimension to their offensive play. His potential arrival at the Bernabeu could be a crucial piece in Real Madrid's quest for domestic and European glory.