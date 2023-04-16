"Embarrassing" - Jamie Carragher enraged by what he saw in West Ham vs Arsenal clash

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham United at the London Stadium on April 16 was a riveting affair as it ended in a 2-2 draw. Pundit Jamie Carragher, however, was not impressed with one instance he saw during the match.

After Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave the Gunners the lead, Said Benrahma and Jared Bowen equalized for the Hammers. Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, missed a second-half penalty.

Odegaard's second goal was a beauty. Gabriel Martinelli found the Norwegian at the back post. The Gunners' captain made no mistake in finding the back of the net with a left-footed finish.

Carragher, however, was unhappy with West Ham's defense. Speaking on commentary at Sky Sports, he said (via West Ham Zone):

“Can he deliver Martinelli? Yes he can, as he has done all season, He had one go with the outside of his foot, then Xhaka said have another go. Swing it in. The space he’s [Odegaard] got is embarrassing though, from West Ham’s point of view. All get dragged inside and he just passes it into the net. He’s not going to miss from there."

Carragher further added:

“This is a long way back for West Ham now. We saw Liverpool do it last week, but I’m not sure West Ham can.”

West Ham United, however, have managed to launch a comeback against Arsenal that not many would have expected. It comes as a big blow to the Gunners' title hopes as they lead Manchester City by just four points, having played one more game.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on journey of club's academy players

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and more are all products of Arsenal's Hale End academy. They have done brilliantly for the Gunners in recent times. They recently reflected on their journey to the top.

Saka said, looking back at the road to the top (via Sky Sports):

"I'm really proud of all of us. We all know how hard we've worked. I'm really happy we're all here playing a big role this season and hopefully it can be a special one."

Academy products like Saka and more have been the key reason behind the Gunners sitting atop the Premier League table this season. Saka has scored 36 goals and provided 39 assists in 171 senior appearances for Arsenal.

