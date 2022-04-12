×
“Embarrassing s**tbags”, “Get out of our club” – Manchester United supporters leave sign outside Carrington training complex

Modified Apr 12, 2022
Manchester United supporters left a graphic sign outside the Carrington training ground after the club’s latest defeat to Everton.

With the defeat to Lampard’s men, United have now won just one game out of their last seven. The team has a plethora of issues that there might not be any solutions for at the club anymore. Defensive frailty has been consistent while midfield has been porous and easy to pass through all season.

In attack, the team looked disjointed. Despite the existence of some world-class talent at the club, United have failed to play as a team. They look like a group of eleven individuals being forced to play together every week.

As things stand, the Red Devils have little hope of making it to the Champions league next season.

Of course, the owners of the club have also been constantly criticized for years, and have been accused of creating financial turmoil.

It appears as if supporters are running out of patience with respect to both the players and the administration. They have left the following sign outside the training complex:

📸 A sign left outside Carrington on Sunday. [via @UnitedStandMUFC] https://t.co/kg2kNkdJHz

Can Manchester United qualify for the UEFA Champions League?

Manchester United are currently 7th, three points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, and six behind Tottenham Hotspur. With only eight games to go and Liverpool coming up next in the EPL, the Red Devils will need a victory against Jurgen Klopps’ men in order to have any realistic hope.

Considering their form, that appears to be a distant dream. Liverpool and Manchester City showed off just how far ahead they are with respect to the other top English teams with a high-quality 2-2 draw. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have had a plethora of issues throughout the club.

Over to you, @ManUtdhttps://t.co/9cI6dtpECm

On the pitch, they have failed to compete even with teams that are much worse off on paper. This is a result of poor form and the shot confidence of multiple stars. The likes of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan Bissaka have regularly had moments to forget, while Raphael Varane might be unavailable due to injury.

As things stand, it will take a huge miracle to get this Manchester United team playing at UCL next season.

