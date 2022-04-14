“Emery is the king of the cups” - Klopp hails ‘unbelievable’ Villarreal manager after Liverpool’s Champions League progress

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Villarreal manager Unai Emery ahead of his team's semifinal clash in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds progressed to the last four of the tournament after securing a 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica.

Villarreal, meanwhile, caused the biggest upset of this season's Champions League by knocking out Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the last eight. Klopp is understandably wary of the threat posed by Emery's side and has labelled the former Sevilla boss as the 'king of the cups'.

After his team's enthraling 3-3 draw against Benfica at Anfield, the Liverpool manager was quoted as saying (via The Guardian):

“Over both games, Villarreal deserved to get through. They have probably the most successful cup competition manager in world football, so he knows what he is doing. Unai Emery is the king of the cups. It is unbelievable what he is doing.”

Emery has been one of the most successful cup managers recently. The 50-year-old tactician guided Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League titles from 2014 to 2016.

It's also worth noting that Emery's Sevilla defeated Klopp's Liverpool in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final in Basel. The La Liga side won 3-1 after the Reds had taken the lead in the first half through Daniel Sturridge.

Moreover, Emery guided Villarreal to the Europa League title last season, beating Manchester United in the final. The Spaniard also took Arenal to the Europa League final in 2019, but the Gunners were beaten by Chelsea.

The first leg of the Champions League semifinal between Liverpool and Villarreal will take place on April 27 at Anfield. The return leg will be played in Spain a week later on May 3.

Liverpool's unprecedented quadruple bid remains alive

Jurgen Klopp's side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup earlier this year. Following their win against Benfica in the Champions League semis, they are now a step closer to accomplishing the same.

Liverpool's biggest competition comes in the form of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side, who are in treble contention, are a point ahead of the Reds atop the Premier League charts with seven games remaining. The two teams split points in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad last week.

Interestingly, the Reds face City in the FA Cup semifinals on April 16. Klopp's men will face the Cityzens in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Paris if they beat Villarreal and City get past an in-form Real Madrid side in the last four.

