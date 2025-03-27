Emi Martinez explains what must happen in 2026 FIFA World Cup for him to retire from Argentina national team

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he will retire from the national team if La Albiceleste manages to win the FIFA World Cup next summer. The Aston Villa man was in goal for his country as they booked their place in the Mundial, having won it in Qatar three years ago.

Martinez has been an ever-present in Lionel Scaloni's Argentina team since he emerged as first-choice in 2021. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has kept 36 clean sheets in his 51 appearances for La Albiceleste, helping his country win the Copa America and FIFA World Cup titles.

Speaking after the 4-1 win over Brazil in Buenos Aires, Emi Martinez revealed that he plans to retire from the national team if he manages to win the World Cup in 2026. The former Arsenal man said that he plans on making room for younger players to come through, and will leave the international scene if this happens.

"If we win two (World Cups) in a row, that's it, I'm retiring from the national team. We have to make room for other young players."

Emi Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper of the tournament as Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He won the same award in his side's Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

Martinez is the reigning FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year, having also received the award in 2022. He also holds the Yashin Trophy as the best goalkeeper in the world, an accolade he also received in 2023.

Argentina celebrate World Cup qualification with Brazil trouncing

Argentina put four past rivals Brazil to mark their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in stunning style. Lionel Scaloni's side were comfortably better than their bitter rivals, for whom Raphinha had promised victory, and claimed a 4-1 win.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after just four minutes before Enzo Fernandez doubled the lead eight minutes later. Wolves star Matheus Cunha pulled one back for the Selecao in the 26th minute after taking advantage of an error at the back from Cristian Romero.

Alexis Mac Allister restored the two-goal lead for La Albiceleste in the 37th minute before Giuliano Simeone scored with his first touch in the 71st minute. Scaloni's side had qualified before the game but managed to pummel their opponents into submission. Brazil, on the other hand, will hope for better luck in their upcoming games, as they remain in fourth place in the World Cup qualifying standings.

