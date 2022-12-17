Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has explained how his side analysed France in detail before their 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18).

Both teams are looking to win their third title. While France are seeking to become the first team to go back-to-back since Brazil in 1962, Argentina hope to end a 36-year title drought.

Martinez spoke ahead of his team's clash with the holders, saying (via Eric Njiru):

“It’s an opponent we could have played in the Round of 16. We had analysed them. They have quality all through and won the World Cup in 2018. They have many great players, but we’ll try to play our own game and hurt them as much as possible”.

La Albiceleste rediscovered their form following a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener. They have beaten Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia in the knockouts to qualify for the final at the Lusail Stadium.

Meanwhile, France boast a similar record to La Albiceleste. Les Bleus beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, thanks to two wonderful strikes from Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps' men then overcame England 2-1 in a hard-fought clash to reach the semifinals. France then saw off Morocco 2-0 to book a final date with Argentina.

Deschamps' side are looking to become only the third team to successfully defend their World Cup title (also Italy, Brazil).

Lionel Messi is bunking with Argentina legend Sergio Aguero ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final

The close friends are rooming together before the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi is not rooming alone anymore in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

According to TyC Sports, he has been joined by his former La Albiceleste teammate Sergio Aguero. The ex-Barcelona striker has joined up with the Argentina squad and has become Messi's roommate heading into Sunday's final.

Aguero was forced to retire in December 2021 due to a heart condition. Messi had been rooming alone during Argentina's time in Qatar as he wanted to concentrate on securing his first and La Albiceleste's third FIFA World Cup triumph.

The duo have a close bond after winning an Olympic gold medal together in 2008 and Copa America 2021. Messi is also the godfather to Aguero's 13-year-old son Benjamin.

Argentine fans will hope that their captain is well-rested ahead of the blockbuster final against France.

