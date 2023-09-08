Emi Martinez says he wants to make special request to Lionel Messi after win over Ecuador

Emi Martinez recently said that he wants to request Lionel Messi to never leave the national team and hopefully play the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the US and Mexico.

Messi scored a spectacular second half free kick winner to help Argentina get a 1-0 win in their latest FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador. Martinez reacted to the performance as he told the media after the game (quotes as per TyC Sport):

"I want to ask Messi to never leave, hopefully play the 2026 World Cup."

Lionel Messi has now scored 29 goals for Argentina in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers, equaling his former Barcelona teammate Luiz Suarez's record. The strike also marked his 104th international goal for Argentina.

Messi, however, requested to be taken off before the end of the game. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether he starts against Bolivia in the next game.

Lionel Messi reacted to the win against Ecuador

Ecuador gave Argentina a tough test in the latest FIFA World Cup qualifying game and Lionel Messi once again had to step up to help his country get all three points.

In his reaction to the win, Messi told the media after the game that it was a difficult fixture for the team. He said (quotes as per Mundo Albiceleste):

“We know that these are difficult matches in the qualifiers. Ecuador has very good players, they know what they are doing and they are very good physically. It was a very difficult match, very physical. I was a little tired so I was substituted out but I felt good. “Not long ago we were World champions but it seems like a lot has happened. We have to keep going, competing and qualifying for the next World Cup, going game after game."

He added:

“It was shown in the friendlies we played and today for the points that the group is not going to relax. Everyone wants to beat Argentina and now that we are champions, even more so.”

Up next for Argentina is Bolivia on Tuesday. Messi can become the highest goalscorer in South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers if he scores in that game.