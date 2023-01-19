"Emi Martinez is a snake" - Michail Antonio opens up on how he lost match-worn Lionel Messi shirt to national teammate

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has hilariously called out Emiliano Martinez for not getting him Lionel Messi's shirt. He claimed that the Argentina goalkeeper was asked to get him the PSG star's shirt, but it went to Leon Bailey instead.

Argentina faced Jamaica in September last year, just months before the FIFA World Cup. Messi scored twice in the last five minutes of the match to help his side win 3-0 on the night.

Stef @avfc_stef



Only to get it for Leon instead



My guy 🤣



#AVFC The fact Big Emi said “I’ll see what I can do” when Michail Antonio asked for Messi’s shirt…Only to get it for Leon insteadMy guy 🤣 The fact Big Emi said “I’ll see what I can do” when Michail Antonio asked for Messi’s shirt…Only to get it for Leon instead My guy 🤣💀#AVFC https://t.co/facOPHOmRJ

Antonio claims he asked Martinez to help him get Messi's shirt, but the Argentine star handed it to Bailey instead. Speaking on the Footballers' Football Podcast, the West Ham star said:

"Do you know why? Because Martinez is a snake, man! He's a big boy. I can't believe it. I knew Emi Martinez before Leon Bailey. Bailey is just a teammate. I played with this guy 10 years ago, not at one club, at two! I was like 'help me out here, get me Messi's shirt'. He was like 'I'll see what I can do'. Ten minutes later Messi's shirt comes in and I'm thinking 'for me, yeah!'. But he handed it to Leon Bailey!"

Lionel Messi's teammate Martinez in hot waters

Emiliano Martinez is reportedly set to be punished for breaching article 11 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. His lewd celebrations after winning the Golden Glove at the FIFA World Cup has been in talks for some time.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive FIFA have opened proceedings against Argentina following events during the World Cup final.



A violation of Article 11 (offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play) could be held against Emiliano Martinez.



(Source: RMC Sport) FIFA have opened proceedings against Argentina following events during the World Cup final.A violation of Article 11 (offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play) could be held against Emiliano Martinez.(Source: RMC Sport) 🚨 FIFA have opened proceedings against Argentina following events during the World Cup final.A violation of Article 11 (offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play) could be held against Emiliano Martinez. 🇦🇷(Source: RMC Sport) https://t.co/8IcQiDQj8V

Graeme Souness was furious with the Argentina star and took to his Daily Mail column to take shots at Lionel Messi's teammate:

"Much of the debate post World Cup Final has centred on the behaviour of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the penalty shootout. I can accept those antics, to a point. But what we should be talking about more is the crude gesture he made after collecting his goalkeeper of the tournament trophy."

He continued:

"Why did he not want to be remembered instead for his performance? Or the team's performance? Or Lionel Messi's performance? I cannot understand why he chose to do that in front of a watching world. He was also on stage with the various dignitaries and the Emir of Qatar. What respect is he showing for his hosts? For himself, even? Maybe he doesn't care."

Martinez is back playing for Aston Villa, while Lionel Messi is in Doha to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's side in a friendly.

Poll : 0 votes