Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time ahead of their FIFA World Cup final against France. The two sides are set to clash at the Lusail Stadium tomorrow (December 18).

Ahead of the game, Martinez was asked about the challenge that Les Bleus will possess for La Albiceleste. While the Aston Villa goalkeeper acknowledged France's abilities, he showed confidence in Argentina's captain and their defense.

He said:

“People say the favorite is France but we have the greatest player of all time and a solid back 5."

Argentina have been able to keep three clean sheets in their six matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Manager Lionel Scaloni has often used a back three at the end of their games with Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez forming their defense.

In attack, Messi has scored five goals and provided three assists. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez has also shone with four goals and one assist.

Lionel Messi looking to end his FIFA World Cup dream on a high with Argentina

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker has been exceptional for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While Argentina were shockingly beaten 2-1 in their opening game against Saudi Arabia, the former Barcelona man scored their only goal of the game.

He then led them to a 2-0 win over Mexico as he opened the scoring with a brilliant shot from outside the box. Messi didn't score against Poland in their final group game but again opened the scoring in their 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner then scored a penalty against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and also scored in the penalty shootout.

Finally, Messi showed his immense class against Croatia in the semi-finals. He scored one goal and set up another, absolutely toying with the Vatreni's defense at times in the game.

He will now hope to put up an impactful performance when Argentina take on France in the FIFA World Cup final.

