Emiliano Martinez labeled 'toddler' by Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni for 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrations

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been labeled a 'toddler' by FIFA World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni. He believes the former Arsenal star will not be happy looking back at his behavior.

Martinez was in the middle of a controversy after his lewd celebrations at the FIFA World Cup ceremony. He was also seen carrying around a baby doll with Kylian Mbappe's face while celebrating the World Cup triumph in Argentina.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Scaloni claimed the goalkeeper would not be pleased with his own behavior during the celebrations. He said:

"There are attitudes with which Dibu Martinez will not be happy, but he is a spectacular boy. He is a toddler. It is incredible how good a boy he is, you have to get to know him. He was one of the discoveries that gave us enormous joy. He has a personality that has given the group a lot. There are attitudes, but he is a toddler."

Emiliano Martinez blasted for his FIFA World Cup celebrations

Many fans, pundits, and managers questioned Emiliano Martinez after his celebration at the FIFA World Cup ceremony. Many believed it was unnecessary and took center stage when it should have been about Lionel Messi's side winning the tournament.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was quoted saying:

"Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit what Argentina achieved at the World Cup. I don't think they really needed that. You can't control sometimes people's emotional decisions. But that was a stupid decision, I think, from Martinez to do that."

Former Premier League star Darren Bent was also not pleased and said:

"I understand it but I think he's going overboard. I know they beat France but you're talking about a guy that smashed the ball past you during that game four times. It's not like you saved his penalty or did something to make him look foolish, Mbappe still scored a hat-trick in 120 minutes and a penalty in the shootout; and all three times he went the same way. It's all well and good you clowning him and joking because you won the World Cup, and rightly so, but if you talk about Mbappe vs Martinez, Mbappe made him look silly."

The FIFA World Cup winner is now the subject of a possible transfer tug-of-war between Manchester United and Tottenham as both sides have been impressed with the Argentine's performances for Villa.

Poll : 0 votes