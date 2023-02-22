Emiliano Martinez recalls hilarious incident with PSG superstar Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recently recalled a humorous interaction he had with Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi won four 'Man of the Match' awards en route to Argentina's triumph in Qatar.

Martinez jokingly claimed he asked Messi to stop winning these matchday awards after the semi-final clash against Croatia. Messi bagged a goal and an assist in the semi-final against Vatreni and was named the winner of the personal award.

Speaking about Messi's scintillating form during the tournament in Qatar, Martinez recently told SportsCenter:

“After the Croatia game, I told Messi to stop winning the Man of the Match awards because it was getting too much."

He added:

“I’m happy because we were able to help Messi win the World Cup. I hope he continues to play and that it was not his last World Cup.”

Martinez revealed that he has asked Lionel Messi to continue playing for La Albiceleste at the 2026 edition of the World Cup, which will take place in the USA and Mexico. He said:

“I told Messi after the final to continue with us. I told him you have to continue, there is room for more titles."

While Messi was Argentina's star of the show during the event in Qatar, Emiliano Martinez also earned plaudits for his performances. The shot-stopper saved Argentina's skin in the final with a heroic last-ditch save to deny Randal Kolo Muani from scoring what looked like a certain winner.

Luis Figo recently revealed one Lionel Messi trait that impresses him the most

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has been at the top of his game for over 15 years now. His longevity in the game is something that has impressed Luis Figo. The Portuguese legend recently said (via PSG Talk):

“What impressed me is the continuity year after year of the high perform that he always shows because, in my experience, I know that sometimes is not easy… To maintain this level year after year is very uncommon.”

The Argentine has scored 16 goals and has provided 14 assists in 27 games across competitions for his club Paris Saint-Germain this season.

