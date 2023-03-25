Emiliano Martinez’s wife and partners of other Argentina stars pretend to have p***ses as they recreate infamous World Cup celebration

Partners of Argentina's football team's players took a leaf out of Emi Martinez's book as they hilariously mimicked his cheeky World Cup-winning celebration. They imitated the infamous pose that Martinez struck after the World Cup final by pretending to have penises.

After the World Cup final, the goalkeeper took his cheeky game to new heights, trolling France by lewdly posing with the Golden Glove award on his crotch.

Although FIFA threatened to punish him for his crude antics, better halves of some members of the Argentina squad couldn't resist emulating Martinez's actions.

After securing a 2-0 victory over Panama in a friendly match, the festivities centred around Emi Martinez's infamous pose.

Both his teammates and their partners enjoyed reenacting the goalkeeper's cheeky celebration. According to Daily Star, Martinez's wife Madinha led the way, joined by partners of other players such as Julia Silva, Caro Calvagni, Wada Ramon, and Rocio Suarez.

They all posed with replica World Cups near their pelvises in a playful nod to Martinez's gesture, and Madinha took to Instagram to share the group's rendition of the celebration.

Jack Grimse @JackGrimse Emi Martínez has all of Argentina doing his celebration... even the player's wives Emi Martínez has all of Argentina doing his celebration... even the player's wives😂🇦🇷🏆 https://t.co/Loc8XVXP6p

Not wanting to be left out, the Argentina players also got in on the fun and replicated the pose on the pitch, all sporting huge grins on their faces. It was a lighthearted way for the team and their partners to continue celebrating their World Cup triumph and share a moment of camaraderie together.

Lionel Messi reaches 800 goals with freekick for Argentina

Lionel Messi celebrates his 800th goal

The legendary Lionel Messi has once again cemented his status as one of the all-time greats in football as he reached the historic milestone of 800 career goals. The mesmerizing free-kick he scored against Panama not only sealed Argentina's 2-0 win but also etched his name in the annals of footballing history.

The atmosphere at the Monumental Stadium was electric. It was the first time the Argentina team played in front of their home crowd since they lifted the World Cup in December. Amidst this festive vibe, Lionel Scaloni selected the same starting line-up that clinched the World Cup title against France.

From the onset, the Argentine team looked dominant, but they had to wait until the 79th minute to break the deadlock. Thiago Almada, who plays for Atlanta United, scored his first international goal, tapping in a rebound from Messi's free-kick that hit the left post.

However, the night belonged to Messi, who scored the second goal and etched his name in history with his 800th career goal.

