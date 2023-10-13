Emiliano Martinez sets new Argentina record in 1-0 win over Paraguay in World Cup qualifier

Emiliano Martinez has set a new record for Argentina with a history-making seventh consecutive clean sheet. As La Albiceleste clinched a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in their latest World Cup qualifier, Martinez amassed a whopping 622 minutes without conceding a goal.

Yet, to say Martinez was tested to the limits would be an overstatement. A shell-shocked Paraguay barely provided any trouble for the Argentine defense, exhibiting a paltry 25% possession rate in both halves.

Their offensive arsenal fired a meager four attempts on goal, taking until the second half to register their very first shot on target, courtesy of Ramon Sosa. The early goal conceded by Paraguay seemed to become a mental roadblock that affected their play throughout the encounter.

On the back foot for much of the game, their lack of ingenuity in the final third was evident. It's a troubling trend that has haunted them lately, as the Paraguayans have failed to find the net in five of their last seven games and netted just four goals in that span.

Martinez's achievement comes against a showcase of Paraguayan ineffectiveness, but that should not diminish its importance. Clean sheets are impressive, and Argentina are riding a wave of defensive solidity as they navigate their way through the qualifiers.

Martinez has remained impenetrable since Kylian Mbappe's last-gasp equalizer in the 2022 World Cup final.

Argentina secure 3 points but struggle in front of goal

Argentina's attacking force against Paraguay had all the elements of a footballing masterclass, save for the cascade of goals that never came. Dominating the battleground from the first whistle to the last, La Albiceleste rode on Nicolas Otamendi's early goal to eventually pull off a 1-0 victory in Buenos Aires.

While the result bagged them a critical three points in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, it will leave them questioning why they couldn't translate their superiority into more goals. Though Lionel Messi's entrance post-halftime could have been the injection of dynamism the Argentinians needed, even the talisman was left without answers on the night.

The attackers were buzzing with activity, weaving their way through Paraguay's defense multiple times. However, despite their chances, the all-elusive second goal remained out of reach, a frustration compounded by the sheer abundance of Argentine offensive talent on display.

For Argentina, the victory cements their dominance in South American football, but it has also exposed their recent struggle when it comes to putting the ball into the net. For Paraguay, their woes continue, as they failed yet again to muster anything resembling a potent offensive showing.